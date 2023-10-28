The Pebble Flow Electric RV Breaks Free from Generators (And Family Bickering)

When we say camping will never be the same with this contemporary electric RV camper, we sincerely mean it. And that includes no family fights while setting up camp, squabbling over hitching duties, or relegating other annoying tasks like dealing with heavy propane tanks.

The Pebble Flow offers a range of smart features that make the camping experience hassle-free. The Magic Hitch is an innovative addition, automatically positioning and safely attaching the camper to a vehicle. Towing becomes a breeze with the world’s first dual-motor anti-propulsion assist system (APAS), providing an extended range and a smooth journey.

Once hitched the Pebble Flow camper becomes fully remote-controllable through the Pebble App with over-the-air (OTA) updates. You can easily navigate your campsite or driveway, maneuvering into tight spots. And with a single touch, watch the camper automatically set up camp for you. This includes leveling stabilizers, stairs, the awning, thermostat, and lights.

Battery and RV solar panels provide seven days of off-the-grid living (nice)

The EV camper revolutionizes camping by seamlessly merging modern technology and eco-conscious design. This 100% electric camper eliminates the nuisance of loud generators and the logistics of propane tanks, ensuring a tranquil and sustainable outdoor adventure. Its innovative battery system features a 45 kWh LFP battery known for safety and reliability, providing power for all appliances and enabling up to 7 days off-grid, letting modern campers reconnect with nature without compromising comfort.

In terms of self-sufficiency, the Pebble Flow excels with integrated 1 kW solar panels, ensuring a continuous power supply on the go. It supports universal charging methods, including AC/DC charging at EV stations, home charging, or at campgrounds, granting flexibility to campers. Additionally, its regenerative braking system enables power generation while towing, enhancing efficiency. With the Pebble Flow, sustainability meets convenience, redefining camping for nature enthusiasts.

Starting at Starting at $109,000 ($101,500 after potential tax credit) the Pebble Flow RV is a US-only offering with shipping estimated by the end of 2023. The order books are open with a $500 deposit.

Specs