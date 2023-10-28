Adventure VehiclesBest Trailers for Camping

The Pebble Flow Electric RV Breaks Free from Generators (And Family Bickering)

An electric camper RV that hitches itself, sets up camp automatically, is remote-controlled, and looks gorgeous inside and out. We're sold. Say goodbye to noisy generators and propane tanks, and hello to a more tranquil, eco-friendly adventure.

Amee Reehal
Pebble Flow Electric RV remote control
| Updated:

When we say camping will never be the same with this contemporary electric RV camper, we sincerely mean it. And that includes no family fights while setting up camp, squabbling over hitching duties, or relegating other annoying tasks like dealing with heavy propane tanks.

The Pebble Flow offers a range of smart features that make the camping experience hassle-free. The Magic Hitch is an innovative addition, automatically positioning and safely attaching the camper to a vehicle. Towing becomes a breeze with the world’s first dual-motor anti-propulsion assist system (APAS), providing an extended range and a smooth journey.

Pebble Flow Electric RV family camping

Once hitched the Pebble Flow camper becomes fully remote-controllable through the Pebble App with over-the-air (OTA) updates. You can easily navigate your campsite or driveway, maneuvering into tight spots. And with a single touch, watch the camper automatically set up camp for you. This includes leveling stabilizers, stairs, the awning, thermostat, and lights.

Battery and RV solar panels provide seven days of off-the-grid living (nice)

The EV camper revolutionizes camping by seamlessly merging modern technology and eco-conscious design. This 100% electric camper eliminates the nuisance of loud generators and the logistics of propane tanks, ensuring a tranquil and sustainable outdoor adventure. Its innovative battery system features a 45 kWh LFP battery known for safety and reliability, providing power for all appliances and enabling up to 7 days off-grid, letting modern campers reconnect with nature without compromising comfort.

Pebble Flow Electric RV being towed by black suv
Pebble Flow Electric RV interior

In terms of self-sufficiency, the Pebble Flow excels with integrated 1 kW solar panels, ensuring a continuous power supply on the go. It supports universal charging methods, including AC/DC charging at EV stations, home charging, or at campgrounds, granting flexibility to campers. Additionally, its regenerative braking system enables power generation while towing, enhancing efficiency. With the Pebble Flow, sustainability meets convenience, redefining camping for nature enthusiasts.

Starting at Starting at $109,000 ($101,500 after potential tax credit) the Pebble Flow RV is a US-only offering with shipping estimated by the end of 2023. The order books are open with a $500 deposit.

Pebble Flow Electric RV cross section top view

Specs

Exterior Length25’
Exterior Width7’6”
Exterior Height8’8”
Gross Vehicle Weight (GVWR)6,200 lbs (fully loaded with gear)
SleepsOne queen murphy bed and 1 convertible full bed
BedsOne queen murphy bed and one convertible full bed
Fresh Tank37-gallon
Grey & Black Combined Tank50-gallon
Battery45 kWh
ChargingL3 DC fast charging, L1/L2 AC charging, 240V or 120V outlets
DrivetrainDual electric motors (Magic Pack required)
Integrated Solar1 kW
Off-grid CapabilityUp to 7 days
Amee Reehal
Amee Reehalhttps://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting cars professionally for various global magazines, automakers, and corporate brands for over 20 years, Amee sometimes writes as well. He's the founder & managing editor of TractionLife.com. Find him travelling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
Best Trailers for CampingFeatured

Up Next

More from Author

Independent Car Reviews

SUV and Crossover ReviewsSedan ReviewsCoupe ReviewsEV & Hybrid ReviewsTruck ReviewsHatchback & Wagon ReviewsMinivan Reviews

Editor's Picks

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

© 2023 Traction Media