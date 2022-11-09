LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series: Slide-In Built for All Seasons

The LOKI Basecamp Falcon is basically like taking your house, your film studio, and your maintenance garage anywhere you like. In the design-engineer-fabrication business for 15 years, LOKI created the Falcon series for an eight-foot truck bed, employing an aluminum shell and double-density synthetic composite insulation.

Like a small condo, there’s a mud room, lounge, kitchenette, and bedroom. The basecamp has onboard heating, AC, and quality 4-season insulation for whatever weather Mother Nature sends your way; plus, up to 360w of solar panels, a 600Ah battery, and a 2000w inverter. In the mix, this hand-built slide-in includes a long list of other purpose-built spaces to benefit from all the interior comforts.

Enter through the mudroom and use the removable interior shower or change this area to a table and seating. The multifunctional lounge area with removable aluminum platforms is a place to chill out and watch videos. The dinette area with stainless steel sink and induction cooktop is well-organized from what we see, and the place to get your meals done. Don’t expect a single bed here; the LOKI Basecamp manages to fit a queen-size bed for a relaxing night’s sleep after a tiring day outdoors. Head over to lokibasecamp.com/falcon-series to learn more.