If you’re shopping for a new luxury utility vehicle today, pass on the 2018s and check out last year’s 2017 models offering great value at better deals.

We may be just one quarter of the way into 2018, but automakers are already working hard to promote their 2019 models, particularly those in the lucrative SUV and crossover segments.

Automakers recognize that these are highly profitable vehicles, so they tend to be the first models to gain the latest in safety and high-tech equipment. While that makes it tempting to spring for one of the newest versions, don’t forget that many of the “brand-new” vehicles being advertised are updates to excellent designs that have already been around a few years.

For luxury crossover and SUV buyers looking for a deal on one of the many leftover 2017 models still on dealer lots, we’ve put together a selection of our favourite upscale utilities that are basically identical to the versions currently being touted in newspaper and television ads.