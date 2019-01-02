Small retro bike looks big on fun
You’d be forgiven for thinking that the 2019 Honda Monkey was actually from the 1960s at first glance. It’s not by accident. Continuing the trend of making everything new old again, the Monkey shares some architecture with the Grom but takes it in a new, err, old direction.
Metal fenders and fuel tank, dual shocks and a unique swingarm are just some of the changes, as well as a different exhaust, headlight, dash, engine cover and the banana seat. A fitting addition considering the bike’s name.
This Monkey hits top speed of around 65 mph
Rather than housing the 50cc powerplant in scoots of yore, this new breed features Honda’s 125cc engine, electronic fuel injection and is available with ABS – for a price. Featuring four speeds, 12-inch wheels and weighing in at 232 lbs (236 with ABS), the chain-driven Monkey looks like more fun than a barrel of, well…monkeys.
Price & Release Date
Starting at US$3,399, the Monkey offers the choice of two colours – Pearl Nebula Red or Banana Yellow; available now, going on sale this past October 2018.
Whether you’re looking for a pint-sized pit bike or a short haul urban commuter, the new Monkey is a sturdy, scaled-down motorcycle with basic controls featuring authentic retro styling and Honda’s legendary reliability.
2019 Monkey Key Specs
Engine Type: 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore And Stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm
Compression Ratio: 9.3:1
Induction: PGM-FI with automatic enrichment
Ignition: Fully transistorized
Valve Train: SOHC; two valves per cylinder
Transmission: Four-speed
Final Drive: Chain
Clutch: Multiplate wet
Front Suspension: 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches travel
Rear Suspension: Twin shock; 4.1 inches travel
Front Brake: Single 220mm hydraulic disc
Rear Brake: Single 190mm hydraulic disc
Front Tire: 120/80-12
Rear Tire: 130/80-12