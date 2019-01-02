Honda Goes Bananas & Brings Back the Monkey for 2019

A sturdy, scaled-down motorcycle

Dustin Woods
Small retro bike looks big on fun

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the 2019 Honda Monkey was actually from the 1960s at first glance. It’s not by accident. Continuing the trend of making everything new old again, the Monkey shares some architecture with the Grom but takes it in a new, err, old direction.

Metal fenders and fuel tank, dual shocks and a unique swingarm are just some of the changes, as well as a different exhaust, headlight, dash, engine cover and the banana seat. A fitting addition considering the bike’s name.

This Monkey hits top speed of around 65 mph

Rather than housing the 50cc powerplant in scoots of yore, this new breed features Honda’s 125cc engine, electronic fuel injection and is available with ABS – for a price. Featuring four speeds, 12-inch wheels and weighing in at 232 lbs (236 with ABS), the chain-driven Monkey looks like more fun than a barrel of, well…monkeys.

2019 honda monkey rear profile
The 2019 Monkey sports four speeds, 12-inch wheels and weights in at 232 lbs (236 with ABS). Pic: Honda

Price & Release Date

Starting at US$3,399, the Monkey offers the choice of two colours – Pearl Nebula Red or Banana Yellow; available now, going on sale this past October 2018.

Whether you’re looking for a pint-sized pit bike or a short haul urban commuter, the new Monkey is a sturdy, scaled-down motorcycle with basic controls featuring authentic retro styling and Honda’s legendary reliability.

Learn more about the Honda Monkey here

2019 Monkey Key Specs

Engine Type: 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm
Compression Ratio: 9.3:1
Induction: PGM-FI with automatic enrichment
Ignition: Fully transistorized
Valve Train: SOHC; two valves per cylinder
Transmission: Four-speed
Final Drive: Chain
Clutch: Multiplate wet
Front Suspension: 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches travel
Rear Suspension: Twin shock; 4.1 inches travel
Front Brake: Single 220mm hydraulic disc
Rear Brake: Single 190mm hydraulic disc
Front Tire: 120/80-12
Rear Tire: 130/80-12

2019 honda monkey profiles 2019 honda monkey engine

Dustin Woods
For the better part of a decade Dustin has been contributing automotive, motorcycle, travel and lifestyle content to the likes of The Toronto Star, Robb Report, Motorcycle Mojo, Sun Media, Motorcycle.com, Moto123.com, Inside Motorcycles, HOG magazine, BMW Motorcycle Magazine, Modified Luxury & Exotics and Performance Auto & Sound. His passion for adventure and love of speed has taken him on a journey not for the faint of heart.

