Small retro bike looks big on fun

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the 2019 Honda Monkey was actually from the 1960s at first glance. It’s not by accident. Continuing the trend of making everything new old again, the Monkey shares some architecture with the Grom but takes it in a new, err, old direction.

Metal fenders and fuel tank, dual shocks and a unique swingarm are just some of the changes, as well as a different exhaust, headlight, dash, engine cover and the banana seat. A fitting addition considering the bike’s name.

This Monkey hits top speed of around 65 mph

Rather than housing the 50cc powerplant in scoots of yore, this new breed features Honda’s 125cc engine, electronic fuel injection and is available with ABS – for a price. Featuring four speeds, 12-inch wheels and weighing in at 232 lbs (236 with ABS), the chain-driven Monkey looks like more fun than a barrel of, well…monkeys.

Price & Release Date

Starting at US$3,399, the Monkey offers the choice of two colours – Pearl Nebula Red or Banana Yellow; available now, going on sale this past October 2018.

Whether you’re looking for a pint-sized pit bike or a short haul urban commuter, the new Monkey is a sturdy, scaled-down motorcycle with basic controls featuring authentic retro styling and Honda’s legendary reliability.

2019 Monkey Key Specs

Engine Type: 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm

Compression Ratio: 9.3:1

Induction: PGM-FI with automatic enrichment

Ignition: Fully transistorized

Valve Train: SOHC; two valves per cylinder

Transmission: Four-speed

Final Drive: Chain

Clutch: Multiplate wet Front Suspension: 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches travel

Rear Suspension: Twin shock; 4.1 inches travel

Front Brake: Single 220mm hydraulic disc

Rear Brake: Single 190mm hydraulic disc

Front Tire: 120/80-12