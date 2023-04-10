5 Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts to Hit the Road

Getting on a motorcycle and hitting the open road is the ultimate escape from our everyday devices – a chance to be untethered from our phones, computers, and Netflix marathons. While we can ditch the TVs and monitors, bringing your phone along for the ride is just a reality, and for several good reasons including safety.

That said, pulling that phone out of your motorcycle jacket and actually mounting to your bike does have its advantages. There are a lot of motorcycle phone mounts on the market, but below we’ve picked 5 you might want to keep on your shortlist. This guide includes:

Benefits of a motorcycle phone mount 5 top mounts to consider buying Do motorcycle mounts damage phones and are they safe to use?

First, some benefits to mounting a phone to your motorcycle

Navigation: One of the primary benefits of a motorcycle phone mount is that it allows you to use your phone for navigation while riding. With a mount, you can easily access GPS directions and other navigation tools without having to stop and consult a map or pull over to check your phone.

Convenience: A phone mount can also be a convenient way to access your phone while riding. This can be useful for answering phone calls, checking messages, or using other apps on your phone.

Safety: Using a motorcycle phone mount can also be safer than trying to hold your phone while riding or trying to access it from a pocket or bag. With a mount, you can keep your hands on the handlebars and your eyes on the road, reducing the risk of accidents or other safety issues.

Photo: Amee Reehal

Entertainment: This one may not be for everyone (and for good reason) but a phone mount can also be a great way to enjoy entertainment while riding. With a mount, you can easily access music, podcasts, or other audio content, or even use your phone to record videos or take photos while on the road. If you just bought your new beginner motorcycle, entertainment from you phone shouldn’t be a priority.

Customization: Many motorcycle phone mounts are designed to be adjustable or customizable, allowing you to position your phone exactly where you want it for optimal visibility and convenience.

Cost-effective: A phone mount is generally much more affordable than other navigation or entertainment devices, such as a dedicated GPS unit or a Bluetooth speaker system. This can make it a cost-effective way to enhance your riding experience.

Generally speaking, a motorcycle phone mount can be a valuable accessory for any motorcyclist. By providing easy access to your phone, it can help to enhance safety, convenience, and entertainment while on the road, and can be a valuable addition to any motorcycle setup.

5 Top Motorcycle Phone Mounts

There are many different types of motorcycle phone mounts available on the market, each with their own distinct features and benefits. When choosing a motorcycle phone mount, it’s important to consider factors such as compatibility with your phone, ease of use, and durability. Compatibility is important to ensure the mount will be securely attached to prevent it from coming loose while you’re riding.

Here are some of the best motorcycle phone mounts that you may want to consider.

RAM Mounts X-Grip

RAM Mounts X-Grip. Photo: Julia LaPalme at Motorcyclist.com Key features: Compatible with a wide range of phone sizes & shapes Four-leg design with rubber tips holds phone firmly even on bumpy roads Ball & socket joint for easy adjustment to desired viewing angle

The motorcycle RAM Mounts X-Grip is a specific version of the X-Grip designed to mount on motorcycles. It is a popular accessory for motorcyclists who want to use their phones as GPS devices, music players, or communication tools while riding.

The motorcycle-specific version has the same design and features as the standard X-Grip but with added components to secure it on the bike. It typically comes with a U-bolt base that attaches to the handlebars, brake or clutch reservoir, or mirror stem of the motorcycle. The U-bolt base is made of durable materials and has rubber balls and sockets to provide a secure and stable connection.

It’s compatible with most smartphones and can hold them securely in various riding conditions, including rough terrains and high speeds. Its adjustable design allows the user to position the phone at the desired angle for optimal visibility and accessibility.

Based on this review at Motorcyclist.com, tech geeks on two wheels will appreciate this cell phone mounting system.

Quad Lock Motorcycle Mount

Quad Lock Motorcycle Mount. Photo: Quad Lock Key features: Patented dual-stage locking mechanism for convenient one-handed attach & detach system 360 degrees rotation adjusts angle to suit your preference Tough, high-quality materials that can withstand vibration, impacts, and extreme weather conditions

This model is a versatile mounting system designed to securely attach your smartphone to your motorcycle. It consists of a slim and lightweight phone case that easily snaps onto your phone, and a mounting bracket that can be securely attached to your motorcycle’s handlebars or other suitable locations.

The mounting bracket features a patented dual-stage locking mechanism that ensures your phone stays firmly in place even when riding on bumpy terrain. The bracket can also be rotated 360 degrees, allowing you to position your phone in either landscape or portrait mode for the best viewing angle.

One of the key benefits of the Quad Lock Motorcycle Mount is that it allows you to use your phone while riding, providing easy access to GPS navigation, music, or other apps. The mount is compatible with a range of motorcycle models and is made from high-quality materials that are durable and weather-resistant.

The Quad Lock mount is light, compact and unobtrusive when not in use, according to this review at ridermagazine.com.

Roam Co-Pilot

Roam Co-Pilot motorcycle mount. Photo: Roam Adventure Co. Key features: Fits most motorcycle handlebars with diameter range of 0.9 to 1.3 inches Heavy-duty clamp system with a silicone net that securely grips phone Ball-and-socket joint to adjust viewing angle

The Roam Co-Pilot motorcycle phone mount features a universal design that fits any smartphone, and a secure grip that ensures the phone stays in place even on bumpy rides. The mount is made from high-quality materials, including a hard plastic base and a silicone net that holds the phone securely.

One of the standout features of the Roam Co-Pilot is its 360-degree rotation, which allows riders to easily adjust the angle of their phone to their preferred viewing position. The mount also includes a safety strap that provides an extra layer of security for the phone, and an adjustable clamp that fits handlebars of various sizes.

This one is a reliable and convenient option for motorcyclists who want to use their phone for navigation, music, or communication while riding. With its sturdy construction, flexible design, and affordable price point, the Roam Co-Pilot has become a popular choice amoung riders.

GUB Bicycle & Motorcycle Phone Mount

GUB Bicycle and Motorcycle Phone Mount. Photo: GUB Key features: Fits most motorcycle handlebars with diameter range of 0.71 to 1.25 inches 4-cornered claw design with silicone band securely grips phone Remove phone from mount with a single button press

Made of durable aluminum alloy material, which provides sturdiness and longevity, this mount can be adjusted to fit different phone sizes ranging from 3.5 to 6.2 inches, ensuring that your phone stays securely in place during your ride. Additionally, the mount features a 360-degree rotatable design, allowing you to adjust your phone’s viewing angle to your preferred position.

The GUB Bicycle and Motorcycle Phone Mount is easy to install and can be mounted on handlebars with a diameter of 31.8mm. The mount also has shock-absorbing pads that protect your phone from vibrations and bumps, ensuring that it remains stable even on bumpy roads.

GearJunkie.com’s review concludes this mount offers good value with a durable metal construction.

Tackform Enduro Series

Tackform Enduro Series. Photo: Tackform Key features: Aluminum & stainless steel design withstands rough roads Can mount in various positions (handlebars, mirror stem, fork tube) Fits wide range of phone sizes including larger screens

The Tackform Enduro Series motorcycle phone mount is a high-quality phone mount designed specifically for motorcycles. It is made of durable materials, including aluminum and stainless steel, and is built to withstand the rigors of riding on rough roads. The mount is compatible with a wide range of phones, including those with larger screens, and features a secure grip that keeps your phone firmly in place, even during high-speed maneuvers.

One of the standout features of the Tackform Enduro Series mount is its versatility. It can be mounted in a variety of positions on your motorcycle, including on the handlebars, the mirror stem, or even the fork tube. The mount is also adjustable, allowing you to position your phone at the perfect angle for optimal visibility and access.

Its high-quality construction, secure grip, and flexible mounting options make it a top pick for riders of all levels. According to Motorcycle.com’s review, they make the bold statement that Tackform is here to change the way you look at phone mounts.

Do motorcycle mounts damage phones and are they safe to use?

Motorcycle mounts, when properly used and installed, are generally safe to use and are designed to securely hold your phone in place while riding. However, it’s important to choose a high-quality mount and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure that your phone is properly secured and protected.

Many mounts feature shock-absorbing materials or other features that help to reduce vibration and protect your phone from damage.

One of the primary concerns with using a motorcycle mount is that it may damage your phone. This can occur if the mount is too tight or if it places too much pressure on your phone. Additionally, riding over bumpy roads or other rough terrain can cause your phone to vibrate or bounce around, potentially causing damage to the internal components.

To prevent damage to your phone, it’s important to choose a mount that is specifically designed for motorcycle use and that is compatible with your phone. Many mounts feature shock-absorbing materials or other features that help to reduce vibration and protect your phone from damage. We included several that offer this in the list above.

It’s also important to make sure that your phone is properly secured in the mount and that it does not move or bounce around while riding. Some mounts feature locking mechanisms or other mechanisms that help to ensure that your phone stays in place, while others may require you to adjust the tension or position of the mount to ensure a secure fit.

Check out our other motorcycle gear reviews and features.