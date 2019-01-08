The North Face X Designworks Concept Camper

Outdoor icon The North Face teams up with Designworks — BMW Group’s design consultancy arm — on this miniature yet mighty little camper concept collabo showcasing some innovative new tech at this year’s global consumer electronics tradeshow (CES) in Las Vegas.

FUTURELIGHT Camper: a closer look

Inspired by the GINA Light Visionary Model concept car BMW first revealed 10 years ago, the FUTURELIGHT Camper is made of a flexible, sturdy material draped in a breathable, waterproof shell fabric. The goal was to produce an outdoor adventurer that can handle the harsh elements.

As Designworks puts it, “Thinking about extreme performance in a new and unexpected ways from our experience of working across multiple industries.”

World’s most advanced, breathable, waterproof material

Aside from the innovative design with those big, maneuverable wheels and compact yet well-designed cabin, the main takeaway here is The North Face’s latest new fabric, dubbed FUTURELIGHT, covering the entire camper.

Comprised of nano-sized holes, the fabric allows breathability and airflow while still offering protection from rain and moisture without compromising ventilation. The company will begin offering FUTURELIGHT products across their 2019 product line this upcoming Fall.

So, doesn’t look like this camper concept will actually make it to production or see any real outdoor action. But if you’re at CES between Jan. 7 – 11, you can definitely check it out. Or wait until Fall to get a close look at the new fabric when brand drops their new collection.

Looking for more innovative campers and trailers? Hit up our page here.