2019 A220 and A 220 4MATIC in 4-Door form arrive at Canadian dealerships in spring

Launched late last year in hatchback form, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan hits Canadian dealerships this spring at a $34,990 entry price-point.

An all-wheel drive version — the A 220 4MATIC — will start at $36,990.

Under the hood

The luxury compact sedan finds power from an all-new 2.0L turbocharged inline-4, putting down 188 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, all paired to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. The result, according to MB, is a 4-door offering both power and fuel efficiency.

Standard features

Both the A220 and A 220 4MATIC find a decent list of standard features including a panoramic glass sunroof, premium LED headlamps, and that signature diamond grille.

Unfortunately, other key features including Blind Spot Assist, navigation, heated steering wheel, integrated garage door opener, will cost you extra. Granted, this keeps the price of the well-priced, entry-level luxury sedan within reach for larger pool of shoppers.

More interior space

Inside, the A-Class sedan strives to offer more space including “above-average” shoulder, elbow and headroom plus the easy access to the rear. The trunk keeps utility in mind with easier loading duties for larger items with a 950 mm-wide opening — fairly large for a sedan of this size.

New MBUX infotainment system

The company calls it Mercedes-Benz User Experience — we just call it an infotainment system. Nevertheless, the all-new setup sports a completely new user interface, natural speech recognition, high-resolution touchscreens, a touchpad with haptic feedback, and built-in artificial intelligence that can learn and respond to user behaviour.

At $35k (before taxes/fees) the 2019 A-Class sedan comes at a nice price-point from a brand like Mercedes-Benz. The styling is on-point, the cabin space is ample, and despite missing key standard features, MB has done a good job putting out a compact 4-door offering value in the premium segment.

2019 A-Class 4-Door key specs (space & cargo):

Length/width/height: 4,549/1,796/1,446 mm

Wheelbase: 2,729 mm

Trunk capacity: 420 litres

Headroom front/rear: 1,024/944 mm

Elbow room front/rear: 1,457/1,446 mm

Shoulder room front/rear: 1,400/1,372 mm

Effective legroom front/rear: 1,062/861 mm

Photos of the new 2019 MB luxury compact sedan: