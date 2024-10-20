The full-size SUV seems to be Mercedes-Benz’s go-to for high-profile designer collaborations—and we’re not complaining. From the late Virgil Abloh’s 2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63 for Louis Vuitton to the diamond-studded Stronger Than Diamonds Edition G Wagon early this year.

Now, the Stuggart automaker teams up with fashion designer, music producer, and creative director NIGO on this all-electric EQS 600 SUV. It’s not the classic G Wagon but it’s the closest we’ll get in all-electric form. This partnership emphasizes creative synergy and showcases how the two brands align in pushing boundaries and redefining luxury, making this collaboration a bold statement at the intersection of fashion and automotive innovation.

New-Age Mercedes EV SUV Pays Homage to the Classic G-Wagon























The EQS 600 SUV—dubbed Mercedes-Benz Project G-Class Past II Future—blends modern luxury with a nod to the 1990s, particularly in its design language and high-tech features. By incorporating iconic styling cues from that era, Mercedes-Benz brings a nostalgic vibe into the future of electric mobility, combining past inspirations with contemporary lifestyle needs. The sleek, minimalist interior and futuristic technology, like the expansive Hyperscreen, reflect today’s digital-first world, while subtle touches pay homage to the bold, forward-thinking designs of the 1990s.

“NIGO’s immense creative talent and our co-creation with Moncler are taking us into an exciting urban setting. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Past II Future is a very special new ‘twist’ on our icon.”

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG

This all-electric luxury ride is the future of sustainable driving, but don’t think it skimps on style, performance, or comfort for a second. With its sleek, aerodynamic design and a powerhouse under the hood, this SUV delivers the kind of luxury you’d expect from the brand, but with zero emissions.

Dual electric motors power the EQS 600 SUV and pack a serious punch with a combined output of 536 horsepower, making it as fast as it is eco-friendly. What’s even more impressive? Its range. Mercedes promises you can go up to 372 miles on a single charge, so range anxiety won’t be a thing, even on those long road trips. Plus, with fast charging capabilities, you can add a solid 186 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Quick stop, big reward.

Inside, luxury meets technology. The futuristic cabin is filled with high-end materials and cutting-edge tech, including the massive 56-inch Hyperscreen that spans the entire dashboard. This isn’t just for show—the Hyperscreen combines three individual displays under a single pane of glass, allowing both the driver and passenger to control navigation, media, and more with just a touch or even a voice command. These aren’t things you’ll find in a typical G-Wagon.

The collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and designer Nigo brings together the worlds of luxury automotive design and high fashion. Drawing inspiration from both the 1990s and modern streetwear culture, Nigo adds his unique touch to Mercedes-Benz’s aesthetics, blending heritage with contemporary lifestyle elements.