Best Electric Sedans: Luxury 4-Door Top Picks

In our opinion, the best electric sedans happen to be luxury models – which isn’t exactly a big shocker. Premium 4-door cars are loaded with arguably the best interior features of any vehicle, the latest tech, loads of cargo space, power and handling inline with high-performance coupes, and sleek, sporty styling that really sets them apart.

Adding all-electric power to the mix takes none of this away; in fact, making these family cars even better on the road with all that extra torque. Here’s our running list of some of the top luxury electric sedans on the market today.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Hit the market: Fall 2021

It took a while for Mercedes-Benz to integrate serious electric vehicles to its lineup here in North America but expect the German giant to release a full battalion of EQ-named battery powered offerings over the next five years. Kicking it off with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS. Released for North American in the fall 2021 , the EQS is powered by a 107.8 kWh (usable) battery. Yielding up to 385 kw of power, or the equivalent of 516 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from 0-100 km is achieved in about 4.3 seconds, with a manufacturer claimed top speed of 210 km/h. Inside, expect the EQS interior even more advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system, with the optional Hyperscreen setup that spans the entire length of the dashboard. Behind the glass sits three separate screens, allowing even the passenger to have access to some of the car’s features. Read our full story – Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS An Electric S-Class Replacement? Key features: 516-hp and 630 lb-ft of torque Advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system Top speed of 130 mph or 210 km/h.

Genesis Electrified G80

Hit the market: Late 2022

The premium brand’s first EV model made its world debut at Auto Shanghai, giving North Americans a glimpse of what to expect though no release date had been announced outside of China. Dubbed the Electrified G80, that’s right, the mid-size 4-door G80 goes all-electric for 2022, building on a revamped 2021 G80 that saw new looks, turbo powertrains, and a lighter structure. Sprinting 0-60 in a respectable 4.9-seconds, the 2022 Electrified G80 is expected to put down 365-hp and 516 lb.ft of torque (272kW and 700Nm torque, to be exact). All powered by a pair of motors with 182-hp and 258 lb.ft or torque at maximum to the front and rear wheels. Inside, Genesis stepped it up on the sustainability side of things implementing various natural and recycled materials. Including recycled wood from the furniture manufacturing process, fabric s made from recycled PET, and natural dye for the leather treatment at the seats, armrests, and console. Read our full story – Genesis’ mid-size sedan ditches gas engine with 2022 Electrified G80 offering Key features: 365-hp and 516 lb.ft of torque Interior with recycled materials In 22 minutes, the 350kW rapid charger will go from 10% to 80%

Audi e-tron GT Quattro & RS e-tron GT

Hit the market: Summer 2021

After a thorough gestation process, Audi finally pulls the drapes off its first ever all-electric sport sedans, the e-tron GT Quattro and RS e-tron GT. Built alongside the Audi R8 supercar at the carbon-neutral Böllinger Höfe assembly plant, the e-tron GT family aims at taking Audi performance into a new generation of battery powered high-velocity sedans. Total combined output from two axle-mounted electric motors is 470 horsepower (523 horsepower with overboost) and 472 lb-ft for the e-tron GT Quattro. The RS e-tron GT cranks things up to 590 horsepower (637 horsepower with overboost) and 612 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to all-wheel drive, acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is achieved in 4.1 or 3.3 seconds respectively. Inside, the e-tron GT gets a bespoke Audi-designed interior. Everything has a clean, angular look and feel to it, giving this hyper sedan a properly futuristic vibe. In front of the driver sits a fully digital 12.3-inch gauge pod, while a 10.1-inch infotainment system covers the center stack. Audi also went through great lengths to fine tune the e-tron GT’s operating sounds to give it its own unique personality while enhancing driver engagement. Read our full story – Audi’s most powerful sedans arrive with 2022 e-tron GT Quattro & RS e-tron GT Key features: Audi’s most powerful sedans 637-hp and 612 lb-ft of torque Charge up to 80% within only 22 minutes with proper charger

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Hit the market: Summer 2021

Taking the Taycan range to new levels, Porsche introduced an all-electric cross utility vehicle to the relatively new family of sedans. Sporting a long roofline and increased ride height, the new Porsche EV looks to offer more interior space, flexibility, and increase versatility over the other Taycan models. According to Porsche, the Cross Turismo model is built for gravel roads and routes that veer off the pavement. By increasing the ground clearance and optimizing the suspension, coupled with a specific CUV drive mode, the new Taycan Cross Turismo ramps up performance, driving dynamics, and overall stability. So, as it stands, the Taycan lineup grow to five models, including the trio first released: the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and range-topping Taycan S. Read our full story – Porsche’s adventure-going Taycan Cross Turismo makes rare appearance Key features: Completely new roofline, fitted with roof rails, a more generous second row and bigger trunk Porsche’s new “all-electric cross utility vehicle” 251 miles or 405 km real range

Porsche Taycan RWD

Hit the market: March 2021

In 2021, Porsche expanded the Taycan lineup with a new fourth, base variant. A good move considering the Taycan 4S — the base model at time of release — was priced just above $100,00 (and nearly $120,000 in Canada), perhaps placing the electric sedan out of reach for some buyers. The 2021 Taycan RWD starts at around $81,250 in the US — a massive price differential compared to the 4S while still offering the goods. With the optional Performance Battery Plus upgrade (discussed below), the price increase to $87,030. Out the gate, the base Taycan comes with a single-deck Performance Battery offering a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh with a range of 431 km on a full charge. There’s also an optional two-deck Performance Battery Plus with gross capacity is 93.4 kWh, providing more range of up to 484 km. Read our full story – All-electric Taycan lineup adds a new RWD base model for 2021 Key features: Entry-level Taycan model (most affordable) Range of 268 miles or 431 km on a full charge 0-62 mph or 0–100 km/h in 5.4-seconds

Lucid Air

Hit the market: October 2021

Newark, California-based Lucid Motors not only unveiled their new Air luxury electric sedan first teased back in 2016, but full pricing to go with it for all four trims available – something we don’t always get with these niche automakers. The first model to go on sale is the range-topping Air Dream Edition, available spring 2021 with a $169,000 price tag, followed by the Air Grand Touring first planned to arrive mid-2021 at $139,000. The last two trims include the Air Touring model priced at $95,000 and the base Air starting at below $80,000, available late-2021 and 2022, respectively (though release dates keep getting pushed back). The entry-level 2021 Air — the current champ for world’s most powerful and efficient luxury electric sedan — starts below $80,000, over $5,000 less than Tesla’s entry-level Model S Long Range ringing in at $85,000, and significantly less than Porsche’s new Taycan 4S starting at $150,900 ($185,000 for the Turbo S, in case you’re wondering). Key features: Fastest-charging capability in the industry: 300kW peak charging power Air Dream Edition (top trim) makes 1080-hp Starting under $80,000

Karma GS-6 Series

Hit the market: Late 2021

Karma did away with the Revero GT nameplate from 2020, replaced by the nearly identical and renamed GS-6 Series in 2021. This includes the trio of GS-6, GS-6L, and GS-6S – all plugin hybrids and not all-electric. As CarBuzz reports, “The GS-6 now begins at $85,700, including the $1,800 destination charge and before any state and federal tax credits. Previously, the Revero GT began at nearly $147,000. Later this year (2021), the all-electric GSe-6 will debut with a starting price of $79,900 and $100 deposits are now being taken. An all-new Karma crossover is also coming. But today the focus is on the more affordable GS-6 Series, an extended-range electric vehicle, or EREV.” The range-topping GS-6S gains 22-inch chrome wheels paired to a Brembo brake setup, compared to the silver 21-inches on the GS-6 and GS-6L. Power comes from a 1.5L turbo engine to juice up the 28-kWh battery pack, all good for a whopping 536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. Extended range is stated at 360 miles. Key features: Entry-level GS-6 starts at $85,700 536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque PHEV hybrid, not an all-electric EV

There you have it, a tidy list of premium electric sedans we’d jump on if money wasn’t an issue. And, yes, Tesla didn’t make this list but you can read our Model 3 vs Model S comparison here. For more reviews and news — gas and electric — check out our sedans page.