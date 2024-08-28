Sailun Tire Banner
Airstream Ventures into New Territory with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-Based 19X LE

The iconic brand steps out of its comfort zone but keeps the adventure spirit well and alive.

Airstream Interstate 19X LE Outland Edition front off roading
You can spot an iconic Airstream trailer from a mile away, with its classic aluminum body and retro toaster-looking design. Now, the storied brand adds a camper van to the mix—a departure from its conventional lineup of distinct trailers. 

Airstream Interstate 19X LE Outland Edition top view
Airstream

Limited to just 30 units (yes, 30 only), the Airstream Interstate 19X LE Outland Edition is a compact and versatile touring coach designed for both on-road luxury and off-road adventures. At just 19 feet in length, it offers a blend of maneuverability and high-end features, making it ideal for those who want to explore without sacrificing comfort.

A Sprinter Van Conversion with Airstream Aesthetics

  • Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel
  • Horsepower: 188 hp
  • Torque: 325 lb-ft
  • Transmission: 7-speed automatic
  • Drivetrain: 4×4 (Available)
  • Fuel Capacity: 24.5 gallons
  • Towing Capacity: 5,000 lbs

Powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo diesel engine with 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, the Interstate 19X LE offers strong performance on and off the road, taking full advantage of everything the popular Sprinter has on tap. Its 4×4 capability, rugged BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, and higher ground clearance make it ideal for proper adventures while maintaining smooth driving dynamics.

Airstream Interstate 19X LE Outland Edition front
Airstream

Inside, the Airstream Interstate 19X LE Outland Edition features premium leather seating, a fully equipped galley, and a versatile rear seating area that converts into a bed. It also includes advanced technology like a high-resolution MBUX touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making the cabin both comfortable and functional.

The limited Interstate 19X LE Outland has no official pricing, but you can learn more about it at Airstream.

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

