The mid-range, dual-sport motorcycle segment is getting crowded these days. KTM looks to make the choice a little easier with the new 2019 790 Adventure, along with the off-road focused, 799cc parallel twin engine-powered Adventure R.

New KTM 790 Adventure Pricing for 2019

With a US$12,499 MSRP, the 790 Adventure is a reasonably priced ADV bike for adventure-seekers and road warriors alike. It appears KTM is looking to move these machines, and we’re totally ok with that. The more robust Adventure R will go for US$13,499.

With top 790 Adventure contenders like the $14,295 BMW F 850 GS, $15,099 Honda Africa Twin ADV Sports, and $14,600 Triumph Tiger 800 XCx in the mix, KTM’s middleweight offering is a great, affordable choice for those new to weaving off the pavement and onto the rough terrain. And more experienced riders can always opt for the R variant.

Also see: Ghost in the Machine – A 1971 Triumph Tiger Reunites with Past Owner

Key features: a worthy 2-cylinder travel bike

Powered by a 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin engine, the sporty travel bike looks to provide enough power for exploration. from deserts to mountain trails. Rolling on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the entry-level trims finds WP’s 43mm APEX open cartridge upside down fork and WP APEX shock absorber with adjustable preload.

For longer rides, the advanced tubular CroMo steel frame and lightweight steel trellis subframe offer durability, while an aluminum-tapered handlebar providers riders maximum control with comfortable riding position. For added protection, KTM offers a few handguard kits to ramp things up.

Overall, KTM’s 790 Adventure for 2019 is a well-priced enduro explorer that’s also lightweight and compact making it ideal for city riding. We haven’t tested it, yet, but are confident this travel machine is one of the better twin-cylinder travel enduro bikes on the market right now.

For more, hit up the KTM 790 Adventure site here.

2019 KTM 790 Adventure vs Adventure R

Here’s a quick look at the key differences between these bikes.