Most people opting for the burly, heavy-duty Ford F-550 require robust towing and payload capabilities, from industrial and commercial work to emergency services or municipal use, serving as platforms for fire apparatus, ambulances, or utility vehicles for local government departments. Well, Alberta-based Wildnerss Vans had other ideas for the massive 4×4 pickup riding on 40-inch all-terrain tires. We’re not sure which engine propels this beast, but it’s either the new 6.8L V8 or the new high-output 6.7L Power Stroke V8 – part of Ford’s 2023 F-Super Duty redesign.

Wilderness Vans 2023 F-550 Overlander Camper

Based on the 2023 Ford F-550 SD XLT Regular Cab configuration, the Wilderness Vans camping and overlander version combines rugged functionality with thoughtful design, creating a mobile haven for adventure seekers. The interior features a blend of durable materials, with laminate in Black and Hawaii Blue hues, coupled with a Bamboo countertop. The fabrics, including Dark Grey Heather and Graphite add both comfort and style. The flooring boasts Black Coin Flooring and Georgian Granite for a practical yet aesthetically pleasing touch.

Other interior upgrades include the Lippert Stilo Sliding Support and the Lippert Star Table Leg. The Jolly Flip Up Table Arm in Black enhances flexibility, while the Vitrifrigo 4.9 cu ft Refrigerator with a .57 cu ft Top Freezer in Grey Front ensures your provisions stay cool on the go.

Other essentials like the Thetford Porta Potti 365, MaxxFan Deluxe 7500K, and the Webasto Evo 40 Gas Heater provide comfort and functionality. With Broad Arrow Flat Windows, a Rolef Cab Pass through Cover, and a Suburban Single Element Induction Cooktop, this overlander is equipped to cater to adventure enthusiasts seeking comfort and durability on their journeys. The Wilderness Vans 2023 F-550 Overlander Camper sells for around $320,000 (or CAD $439,000 to be exact).