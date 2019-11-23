Los Angeles, CA – It’s official: Audi is now the proud builder of the fastest production SUV to lap Germany’s Nürburgring with the new 2020 RS Q8, debuted at the LA Auto Show. With an official time of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds, Audi’s new green beast is the first RS-series SUV to land in America, and is expected to hit dealerships sometime in 2020 (unfortunately, that’s all we got right now), with customer orders opening up at the same time; official pricing, specs, and power stats will also be announced closer to the release date. Meantime, we can enjoy gawking at the 4.0L V8-powered turbocharged RS putting down 600-hp and 590.0 lb-ft of torque. Essentially, the RS Q8 offers the cargo and functionality of a sport utility packaged into the looks and driving dynamics of an Audi coupe. A proper one-two combo paired to an adaptive air suspension with controlled damping allowing the all-wheel drive rocket to conquer the rough stuff as well as the paved racetracks. The exterior styling is mean with that octagonal Singleframe and the RS-specific radiator grill, while the SUV’s interior features a clean and refined design by way of a slim instrument panel and strong horizontal lines throughout.

Learn more here: RS Q8 (US) | RS Q8 (Canada)

Photos: