The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Bridges the Gap in Audi’s EV Lineup

Pros:

Impressive power and acceleration with up to 510 hp.

Cutting-edge tech and customizable OLED lighting.

High-quality materials and spacious design with advanced displays.

Cons:

Likely to come with a hefty price tag.

Significant weight impacts agility and efficiency.

Front-end aesthetics may not appeal to everyone.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

San Sebastian, Spain—Audi already offers two all-electric SUVs, the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron. The former is a spiffed-up version of the Volkswagen ID.4, and many owners agree that it’s not exactly delivering what they expected.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Q8 e-tron, marketed simply as the e-tron between 2019 and 2023. It offers everything the electric Q8 offers in terms of high luxury, but it is very heavy and not cheap.

Daniel Rufiange

Have we found the perfect compromise with the Q6 e-tron?

One thing is sure: this model is of the utmost importance to the company. It is the brand’s first vehicle to benefit from the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric), developed jointly with Porsche.

Daniel Rufiange

This ultra-flexible structure enables anyone using it to customize their product entirely. Because of its capabilities, it will serve as the basis for future developments at Audi and allow the brand to introduce highly advanced technologies. It’s interesting for what’s to come, as Audi aims to offer an electric vehicle in all major segments from 2027 onwards.

Performance and Driving Experience: From Battery Capacity to Horsepower

Daniel Rufiange

Battery : 100 kWh lithium-ion (94.9 kWh usable)

: 100 kWh lithium-ion (94.9 kWh usable) Power (Regular) : 382 hp, 395 lb-ft torque

: 382 hp, 395 lb-ft torque Power (SQ6 Variant) : 510 hp, 605 lb-ft torque

: 510 hp, 605 lb-ft torque 0-100 km/h (Regular) : 5.9 seconds

: 5.9 seconds 0-100 km/h (SQ6 Variant) : 4.3 seconds

: 4.3 seconds Range (WLTP) : Up to 625 km (388 miles)

: Up to 625 km (388 miles) Range (EPA) : Approximately 500 km (300 miles)

: Approximately 500 km (300 miles) Charging : 10% to 80% in 21 minutes with 800-volt architecture

: 10% to 80% in 21 minutes with 800-volt architecture Energy Consumption: Under 20 kWh/100 km (WLTP)

The Q6 e-tron features a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery (94.9 kWh usable) with front and rear motors. The regular version develops 382 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque, while the SQ6 e-tron variant offers 510 hp and 605 lb-ft torque. Performance is impressive. The Q6’s 0-100 km/h time is 5.9 seconds, while the SQ6’s is 4.3 seconds.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Energy consumption figures are based on the most generous European WLTP cycle. Combined ratings of under 20 kWh/100 km have been announced. We’ll have to confirm that with tests conducted here. As for the range, it is up to 625 km (388 miles). However, the EPA standards differ; we can expect around 500 km (300 miles). Recharging capacity is remarkable thanks to the 800-volt architecture, enabling the energy level to rise from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The Q6 e-tron offers a dynamic, fluid ride, even if its weight remains significant. The chassis settings do an excellent job, thanks to innovations such as moving the front suspension control arms in front of the suspension arms. The steering is precise and also benefits from a first: it’s attached to the subframe. The Q6 e-tron is agile on winding roads, even though it wasn’t designed to be a sporty beast.

Interior: Spacious and Smart

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Key features:

Triple Screen Layout : 11.9-inch driving info, 14.5-inch multimedia, and a third passenger screen.

: 11.9-inch driving info, 14.5-inch multimedia, and a third passenger screen. Advanced Tech : Features like augmented reality head-up display and customizable OLED lighting.

: Features like augmented reality head-up display and customizable OLED lighting. Spacious Interior: Generous space, especially in the rear, thanks to a longer wheelbase.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The interior of the Q6 e-tron puts out the high quality typical of Audi. Its layout is dominated by a huge screen combining two surfaces: an 11.9-inch screen for driving information and a 14.5-inch screen for the multimedia system. A third screen is available for the front passenger, and a head-up display with augmented reality enhances the driving experience. Thanks to a longer wheelbase, interior space is generous, particularly in the rear.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The Q6 e-tron is also rich in technology, with advanced electronic architecture enabling innovative features. For example, the front lighting uses six OLED panels, offering a customizable light signature and capable of communicating emergency messages to other road users. Inside, connectivity is powered by Android, with an intelligent assistant capable of learning and adapting to your habits.

Styling: The Enhanced Look of the Q6 e-tron

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The design of the Q6 e-tron evolves Audi’s e-tron signature, with a more sculpted front end and harmonious profile. Although the aesthetics of the snout seem to divide opinion, the profile and rear of the vehicle are well done, even offering a sporty touch thanks to the pronounced shoulder at the height of the rear wheels. Wheels range from 18 to 20 inches for the Q6 e-tron and 20 to 21 inches for the SQ6 e-tron.

It’s likely to come with a hefty price tag, and its mission will be to carve out a place for itself in a segment that already boasts several players…

Pricing for North America has yet to be announced, but the Q6 e-tron should reach us before the end of the year. It will be manufactured at Audi’s Ingolstadt plant in Germany, the brand’s first electric model assembled there.

Takeaway























































The Audi Q6 e-tron represents a significant step forward in the brand’s electric range. It combines attractive design, cutting-edge technology and solid performance. It’s likely to come with a hefty price tag, and its mission will be to carve out a place for itself in a segment that already boasts several players, including the Porsche Macan EV, Cadillac Lyric, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, BMW iX, Genesis GV70, Tesla Model Y/X and Volvo EX90.

It’s not a foregone conclusion, but the product has all the tools it needs to succeed.