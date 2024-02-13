2025 Audi RS6 Avant GT: The Pinnacle of Super Wagons

Approximately $235,000 US price tag

Only 660 units globally, second quarter 2024 deliveries

Carbon hood and fenders, 22-inch wheels, and Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO heritage decals

Same twin-turbocharged V8 as the regular model but with more power and torque

In case you didn’t know, Audi decided to bring back the most vicious version of its A6 wagon a few seasons ago: the RS6 Avant. In North America, the RS badge is still limited in some ways. And yet, with its most expensive wagon ever, Audi has hit a home run. Despite the financial obstacle, the four-ringed German automaker can’t sell them quickly enough.

Meanwhile, the super wagon is aging; the car has been in North America since 2020. And since the electric era is knocking on every manufacturer’s front door, including Audi, the RS division decided it was time for an exceptional version of this already unique long-roof car.

The latest addition to the lineup is called the RS6 Avant GT, a car described by the strategists in Ingolstadt as “the pinnacle of the model series.” It seems like the RS6 Performance introduced a year ago wasn’t enough.

Distinct Avant GT Styling































The platform doesn’t change, but visual cues make the Avant GT stand out from its more common counterparts. In front, for example, most of the grille has been blacked out, an easy solution to make the car look wider, while this red-coloured front splitter indicates the lowest point in front. The carbon-fiber hood is also decorated with exposed accents, while the front fenders are also made of the exotic material. The vents in those also help the car reduce the air pressure in the wheel arch and improve brake cooling.

Speaking of air around the sleek bodywork, the rear spoiler has also been replaced with a double unit suitable for such a special car. The rear diffuser is fully functional, and so are the two oval tailpipes. And the “piece de resistance” is bolted to each axle. Those 22-inch six-spoke wheels are simply perfect for the car. Well, maybe the real showstopper here is this graphic-heavy bodywork inspired by some of the race cars used in motorsport by Audi throughout the years. In the official pictures, we can see the 1989 Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car.

Power: An RS6 Avant Performance on Steroids

Engine : twin-turbo V8 4.0L

: twin-turbo V8 4.0L Power : 621 horsepower

: 621 horsepower Torque : 627 ft-lb

: 627 ft-lb Transmission : eight-speed automatic

: eight-speed automatic 0-62 mph : 3.3 seconds

: 3.3 seconds Top speed: 190 mph

Under the hood, the car keeps its twin-turbo V8 4.0L engine, but it’s now developing 621 hp (up from the 591 hp from the “regular” version) and 627 ft-lb of torque (up 37 from the base model). The eight-speed automatic transmission, the Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and the centre differential are all taken from the RS6 Avant Performance trim. Still, the rear differential has been tuned for this unique model.

Even the suspension is changed on this car, which makes the car sit 0.4 inches lower and is fully adjustable. But rest assured, there’s more, as the stabilizers are stiffer, the tires stickier, and the brakes better. Well, in this case, Audi installed the ceramic brakes at no charge.

To put this into perspective, the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) only needs 3.3 seconds, and the top speed is limited to 190 mph (or 305 km/h).

There is only one problem with this new particular model from Audi: its availability. Indeed, the German brand only plans on building 660 units of the Avant GT. In Canada, only seven cars will cross the border. In the US, 85 of those super RS6s will be made available for customers with deep pockets.

All this rarity means that the price will be up there. Audi officials say the base price for the Avant GT in Germany should be around $235,000 (US dollars). The first deliveries are expected this spring as this is a 2025 model year.