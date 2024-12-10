Can the Audi Q3 Keep Up with the New BMW X1?

In this all-German crossover comparison, age makes a noticeable difference. The BMW X1 brings a fresh design and modern feel, while the Audi Q3 has been around in its current form for a few seasons. Both feature capable all-wheel drive systems and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, making them solid options for drivers seeking versatility. But when it comes to the overall experience behind the wheel, one of these crossovers manages to edge ahead—offering a blend of style, refinement, and driving dynamics that sets it apart.

Editor’s Note: These are based on 2024 models. For 2025, both the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 receive notable updates. The X1 now comes standard with heated front seats and 5G connectivity, with an available heated steering wheel. It also offers Parking Assistant Professional via over-the-air updates. Meanwhile, the Q3 introduces a refreshed Black Optic Plus package with black 19-inch wheels and red interior stitching. Enhanced safety features like lane change assist and automatic emergency braking also come standard. These updates add more comfort, style, and technology to both German crossovers.

Why the BMW X1 Excels in Performance and Handling

The more aggressive X1 m35i xDrive (BMW)

In the performance and handling corner, BMW is a brand that needs no introduction. The latest iteration of the BMW X1 is bigger, safer, and nicer to look at, but is it better to drive? The answer is a simple yes. No, we are not talking about a BMW M3 killer here since its purpose is closer to young families or even couples that require a bit of space in the second row.

The Audi Q3 is not a bad choice for performance, but the X1 is simply newer and just feels more planted in the everyday urban jungle where these small crossovers shine.

2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i 2024 Audi Q3 40 TFSI quattro Engine 2.0L Turbocharged Inline 4-Cylinder 2.0L Turbocharged Inline 4-Cylinder Horsepower 241 hp @ 4,500 rpm 184 hp @ 4,800 rpm Torque 295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm 221 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm Transmission 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic 8-Speed Automatic Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) All-Wheel Drive (AWD) 0-60 mph Acceleration 6.2 seconds 8.6 seconds Top Speed 130 mph (electronically limited) 130 mph (electronically limited)

(These are the most widely available and commonly tested trims for each model in North America.)

Q3 S line 45. (Audi)

The steering is light, but precise in the X1 and the suspension tuning is sportier, yet softer than the one in the Q3. Then again, there are different settings as well in the Q3, which makes this choice quite difficult.

Audi Q3 Sets the Standard for Interior Comfort and Quality

Q3 (Audi)

…for a more traditional feel, the Q3 is a better fit since it still uses good old buttons, while the X1 mostly relies on its big touch screen.

X1 (BMW)

The driver-centric approach is very important for manufacturers nowadays, and it shows in both crossovers here. But for a more traditional feel, the Q3 is a better fit since it still uses good old buttons, while the X1 mostly relies on its big touch screen. This unit works extremely well, but the number of applications is extensive. In the Q3, the infotainment is also very easy to use, but the icons are bigger.

In terms of quality, both compact luxury suv interiors are well upholstered and come with great quality plastics and metallic surfaces, so on that front, both vehicles are equal. The same applies to the comfortable seats that are offered in both vehicles. The deal breaker here is probably the center console. The one in the Audi is older looking and lower in the

The BMW X1 Wins on Design

X1 (BMW)

It’s always hard to judge a vehicle by its cover, but in this case, the newest one is the winner. Compared to the previous model, the new X1 looks bigger and more upscale. The Q3 will also age pretty well, but for the urban consumer looking for a distinctive designed vehicle, the smallest “X” in BMW’s family is a looker.

A new X2 counterpart will also be available later this year, offering a more performance-oriented drivetrain…

The same formula applies to the interior, where the floating screen on the dashboard sets the tone for this very technological ambiance in the BMW-badged vehicle. The detached center console is also a big plus in this small utilitarian option.

Takeaway: Why the BMW X1 is the Better Model

X1 (BMW)

Age plays a big role in this all-German crossover comparison test. The X1 is a little over a year old, while the Q3 has been on the market for a few seasons already. Both vehicles have very good all-wheel drive systems and great turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. What sets the BMW X1 apart is its design and more upscale feel. A new X2 counterpart will also be available later this year, offering a more performance-oriented drivetrain for those who think this detail is more important. Finally, the drive in the X1 is simply better than its four-ringed opponent.