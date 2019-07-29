Revised 2020 Audi S7 Hits Market Late 2019 at $83,900

Audi’s 5-door coupe gets some big updates for 2020 – “all-new” according to the company. The 2020 S7 ramps up design elements and enhances driving dynamics across the board. For performance, expect a wider range of torque from the twin-turbocharged 2.9L engine sporting an electric compressor, putting down 444-hp and 443 lb-ft of torque; the S sport package with all-wheel drive also promises to improve road dynamics compared to the outgoing model, adding a sport exhaust and red brake calipers to the mix. Style wise, Audi gives the new S7 a more aggressive look with S-model bumpers, side sills and a quad exhaust outlets. 20-inch, 5-spoke wheels wrapped in summer rubber comes standard. For a stealthier look, go for the black optic package with black exterior mirror housings and 21-inch 5-V-spoke star wheels. Inside, gone is the rotary dial and the conventional buttons found in the 2019 S7, replaced by a pair of hi-resolution touch screens measuring 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch. US pricing is as follows (MSRP, excluding taxes/fees):

2020 Audi S7 Premium Plus – $83,900

2020 Audi S7 Prestige – $89,500