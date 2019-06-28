Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Tire Guide
DodgeAuto NewsDodge News

The 707-HP Charger SRT Hellcat Sedan Finally Gets the Widebody it Deserves

Dodge The 707-HP Charger SRT Hellcat Sedan Finally Gets the Widebody it Deserves

V8-power with looks to match

by Amee Reehal
Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Dodge blesses its beastly 4-door, 707-hp family sedan with a new aggressive widebody to match. Arriving at dealerships early 2020, the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack with the new widebody still benefits from that insane supercharged 6.2L HEMI Hellcat V8 under the hood, capable of hitting 0-60 mph in just 3.6-seconds.

But now, with wider proportions and meaner looks, the modern Charger continues to defy how a conventional, mass-produced sedan should behave.

Sure, all that power and performance is great. But the Hellcat-flavoured Charger was missing the looks and attitude. A flared-out, in-your-face widebody was the missing link to what is arguably the meanest sedan on the market (and the most powerful and quickest volume-selling 4-door on plant Earth).

Dodge did recently put out this blacked-out, limited Octane Edition of the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, but it’s not same; not as aggressive.

Widebody for Charger SRT Hellcat

Standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat and optional on Charger Scat Pack, the new Widebody Package adds 3.5-inches of width to house the larger wheel assembly including wider Pirelli 305/35ZR20 rubber and Brembo six-piston front calipers with two-piece front brake rotors; the front and rear fascias finds integrated fender flares.

A flared-out, in-your-face widebody was the missing link to what is arguably the meanest sedan on the market.

End of the day, this widebody variant nails it down as quickest and best-handling production Charger SRT Hellcat ever, according to Dodge, running a significant 2.1 seconds faster than the vehicle it replaces on a 2.1-mile road course — that’s equivalent to 13 full car lengths, if you’re wondering.

Widebody for Charger Scat Pack

A little more reasonable with 485-hp, the 2020 Charger Scat Pack is Dodge’s more value-based muscle car, offering “the most muscle for the dollar” as they put it.

Running 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and a quarter-mile ET in 12.4 seconds, the Charger Scat Pack with widebody, like its Hellcat sibling, will be the quickest and best-handling production Charger Scat Pack to date, running 1.3 seconds faster than standard Charger Scat Pack on a 2.1-mile road course.

Side by side, the 485-hp Charger Scat Pack Widebody on the left and 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody on the right. Both, with the Widebody Package, are respectively the quickest and best-handling production Chargers Dodge has put out. Photo: Dodge

A solid reason to buy a sedan

Truth is, the old 4-door has lost major ground to today’s crossovers and smaller SUVs, despite the fact sedans continue to evolve in all aspects.

As Dodge puts it, “People say, ‘no one wants cars anymore.’ I would tell you that the 40,000 people who bought a Dodge Charger so far this year would probably agree, because to them, the Charger isn’t just a car. The Charger’s reach extends beyond body-style practicalities and it can’t be defined by average industry shifts.”

Clearly, the American automaker is going full steam ahead in this family segment — with V8s and aggressive styling, mind you. Considering the Dodge Charger has dominated the US full-size car segment in total vehicles sales for several years from 2014 to 2018, why would they stop now? They won’t, and we’re all better off for it.

Release date for the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat and Charger Scat Pack with the new widebody package

Dodge//SRT dealerships across North America will begin receiving the new wider Chargers early next year; dealers will begin taking order this fall 2019. Pricing hasn’t been announced as of writing.

If you’re shopping for a ‘regular’ Charger, check these 13 things you should know.

The quickest and best-handling production Chargers arrive early next year; 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat and Charger Scat Pack with the new widebody package orders begin this fall 2019. Photo: Dodge
Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
Previous articlePorsche Expands its Track Experience Out West to Area 27 Motorsports Park

UP NEXT

Dodge

10 Things About the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition

News Editor -
Dodge keeps levelling up its Charger — the fastest, most powerful 4-door sedan on the planet — now teaming up with...
Read more
Dodge

Mopar’s new “Hellephant” crate engine goes for the price of a new car

News Editor -
Mopar kicks off HEMI Day with an insane 1,000-hp crate engine priced at $29,995. "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine & Kit pre-orders go live today online.
Read more
Dodge Challenger

Dodge’s Demonic 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Comes to Life

News Editor -
Fresh off the Canadian production line, Dodge's 797-hp muscle car is here. The 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye arrives at dealerships this fall.
Read more
Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 1320 Looks to Devour the Drag Strip

News Editor -
Going on sale late 2018, the 2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 1320 takes the street-legal production muscle car to another level.
Read more
Dodge

2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Review | The 707-hp Family Sedan

Graham Heeps -
Sure, the 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is the planet's most powerful sedan boasting 707-hp. Badass, but how does it actually perform on the road?
Read more
Dodge

Lighter, Refined 2019 Ram 1500 Is Here and Arrives Late This Year

Graham Heeps -
A fuel-saving 225 lb lighter than before – with 100 lb saved in the high-strength steel frame alone – yet towing capacity is raised to 12,750 lb and payload to 2,300 lb.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
barrett jackson most expensive car sold in 2014

SRT Hellcat VIN0001 Raises $1.65 Million for Las Vegas charity Opportunity Village

2018 dodge charger review 13 things you need to know

New 2018 Dodge Charger: 13 Things You Need To Know

2016-Dodge-Viper-ACR

New 2016 Dodge Viper ACR with 645HP – Fastest Viper Ever...