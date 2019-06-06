Dodge keeps levelling up its Charger — the fastest, most powerful 4-door sedan on the planet — now teaming up with SRT on this limited edition Octane Edition with its blacked out vibe and exclusive features you can’t get with other Charger SRT Hellcats.

Expect the same 6.2L HEMI V8 under the hood, still putting down a whopping 707-hp and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, you’d find in the ‘typical’ Charger SRT Hellcat we reviewed here. But this special edition variant looks to separate itself from the pack with mostly cosmetic changes, both inside and out.

As Dodge puts it, “In the world of muscle cars, limited editions are valued by enthusiasts for their uniqueness and collectability, both today and in the future.”

Buyers can choose either Pitch Black or White Knuckle exterior colors, featuring full-length Satin Black center stripe with Octane Red accent tracers on each edge. Photo: Dodge

Here’s what makes this Charger SRT Hellcat different:

Exterior

New wheels borrowed from the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, the Octane Edition Charger rolls on low-gloss black 20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged Cross Brace wheels which limit acceleration tire slip featuring knurled bead seats. Painted in an exclusive Octane Red paint, the Brembo brake package with six-piston front calipers/four-piston rear gets a new look. Two exterior paint choices include Pitch Black or White Knuckle Styling-wise, the Octane Edition definitely stands out with full-length black centre stripe paired to red accent tracers on each edge. Staying with the black everything theme, the car gets complete black exterior badging, including the grille, decklid and fender badges. In the back, the decklid spoiler is Satin Black.

Interior

The seating setup gets a big boost — a Charger SRT Hellcat first with SRT Performance seats with Houndstooth insert, SRT Hellcat logo stitched into the seat back and red accent stitching. Throughout the cabin, expect red stitching for a little contrast. Driver front and centre, a black-on-black SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge No typical seat belts here — they’re red. Right on. Gloss black interior accents and Dark Brushed II instrument panel and console bezels to round things out inside.

Red black combo throughout in the Octane Edition Charger. Photo: Dodge

Release Date & Price for the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition

Fork out an extra $1,495 to the MSRP $68,740 Charger SRT Hellcat price – not a bad deal for a limited edition despite only having cosmetic changes.

Dodge is taking orders now for the SRT Hellcat Octane Edition and will hit dealerships in fall 2019.