The refreshed CR-V’s interior is generally spacious and comfortable, but we did find that the driver’s legroom was a little tight for longer legs, which were squeezed between the steering column and the centre console with its high-mounted shifter. It’s not a new feature but we liked the way the rear seat quickly folds flat to extend the already large cargo space.

Also new for 2020 is a redesigned centre console with USB ports that are easier to access, ‘smoke chrome’ trim below the rear window and new colour choices of Aegean Blue metallic (US only), Sonic Gray pearl and the Radiant Red metallic.

Below, photos inside the 2020 CR-V Touring

The crossover continues to major on ease-of-use in other respects, too. For everyday functions, Honda has resisted the temptation to replace simple buttons and controls with touchscreen options.

The result is extremely user-friendly, even if the overall dashboard design is a little heavy on black plastic and short on flair. The quality of interior materials is nevertheless average for this type of vehicle and it’s well put together.

Below, a shot inside the new CR-V Hybrid. View more interior photos of the new hybrid-powered CR-V here.

Look inside the new CR-V Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key standard features with the base CR-V LX trim

One of the main reasons the CR-V is the best-selling compact SUV is simple: loads of great features thrown in. Companies like Kia and Hyundai are following suite, throwing in more and more standards, but Honda has been at it for a long time.

Of course, there are better features on higher trims, such as a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay integration, upgraded front seats (heated, leather-trimmed, 12-way adjustable), heated leather-trimmed steering wheel, fancy ambient lighting, and more.

But we’ve narrowed down some of the more noteworthy features customers can expect at the entry-level CR-V:

Automatic Climate Control System Cruise Control Instrument Panel-Mounted Shifter Rear-Seat Center Armrest Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System 5-Inch Color LCD Screen Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System Indicator Power Windows with Auto-Up/Down Driver’s Window One-Touch Turn Indicators Sliding Sunvisors Rear-Seat Heater Ducts Push Button Start 160-Watt Audio System with 4 Speakers Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Pandora Compatibility Customizable Feature Settings

Below, 2017 CR-V vs. 2020 CR-V interior from the cockpit

Interior dimensions of the 2020 CR-V

For those who need the hard numbers, here you go, broken down by trim level.

LX EX EX-L Touring Hybrid LX Hybrid EX Hybrid EX-L Hybrid Touring Headroom: front/back 40.1 in / 39.2 in 38.0 in / 39.1 in 38.0 in / 39.1 in 38.0 in / 39.1 in 40.1 in / 39.2 in 38.0 in / 39.1 in 38.0 in / 39.1 in 38.0 in / 39.1 in Legroom: front/back 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in 41.3 in / 40.4 in Shoulder Room: front/back 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in 57.9 in / 55.6 in Hiproom: front/back 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in 55.1 in / 49.5 in Cargo Space: rear seat up/down 39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5 39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5 39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5 39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5 33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5 33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5 33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5 33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5 Passenger Volume 105.9 cu ft 102.9 cu ft 102.9 cu ft 102.9 cu ft 105.9 cu ft 102.9 cu ft 102.9 cu ft 102.9 cu ft

