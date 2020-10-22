Honda

Interior impressions of the updated 2020 Honda CR-V

A closer look at the 2020 CRV's interior including standard features on the base trim, cabin photos, and dimensions.

News Editor
UPDATED:
2020 Honda CR-V interior
- Advertisement -

Editor’s Note: Read our full 2020 Honda CR-V review here with driving impressions and more.

The refreshed CR-V’s interior is generally spacious and comfortable, but we did find that the driver’s legroom was a little tight for longer legs, which were squeezed between the steering column and the centre console with its high-mounted shifter. It’s not a new feature but we liked the way the rear seat quickly folds flat to extend the already large cargo space.

Also new for 2020 is a redesigned centre console with USB ports that are easier to access, ‘smoke chrome’ trim below the rear window and new colour choices of Aegean Blue metallic (US only), Sonic Gray pearl and the Radiant Red metallic.

Below, photos inside the 2020 CR-V Touring

The crossover continues to major on ease-of-use in other respects, too. For everyday functions, Honda has resisted the temptation to replace simple buttons and controls with touchscreen options.

The result is extremely user-friendly, even if the overall dashboard design is a little heavy on black plastic and short on flair. The quality of interior materials is nevertheless average for this type of vehicle and it’s well put together.

Below, a shot inside the new CR-V Hybrid. View more interior photos of the new hybrid-powered CR-V here.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Look inside the new CR-V Hybrid. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key standard features with the base CR-V LX trim

One of the main reasons the CR-V is the best-selling compact SUV is simple: loads of great features thrown in. Companies like Kia and Hyundai are following suite, throwing in more and more standards, but Honda has been at it for a long time.

Of course, there are better features on higher trims, such as a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay integration, upgraded front seats (heated, leather-trimmed, 12-way adjustable), heated leather-trimmed steering wheel, fancy ambient lighting, and more.

But we’ve narrowed down some of the more noteworthy features customers can expect at the entry-level CR-V:

Automatic Climate Control System

Cruise Control

Instrument Panel-Mounted Shifter

Rear-Seat Center Armrest

Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System

5-Inch Color LCD Screen

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System Indicator

Power Windows with Auto-Up/Down Driver’s Window

One-Touch Turn Indicators

Sliding Sunvisors

Rear-Seat Heater Ducts

Push Button Start

160-Watt Audio System with 4 Speakers

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

Pandora Compatibility

Customizable Feature Settings

Below, 2017 CR-V vs. 2020 CR-V interior from the cockpit

2020 Honda CR-V Touring interior

Interior dimensions of the 2020 CR-V

For those who need the hard numbers, here you go, broken down by trim level.

LXEXEX-LTouringHybrid LXHybrid EXHybrid EX-LHybrid Touring
Headroom: front/back40.1 in / 39.2 in38.0 in / 39.1 in38.0 in / 39.1 in38.0 in / 39.1 in40.1 in / 39.2 in38.0 in / 39.1 in38.0 in / 39.1 in38.0 in / 39.1 in
Legroom: front/back41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in41.3 in / 40.4 in
Shoulder Room: front/back57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in57.9 in / 55.6 in
Hiproom: front/back55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in55.1 in / 49.5 in
Cargo Space: rear seat up/down39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft539.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft539.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft539.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft533.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft533.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft533.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft533.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5
Passenger Volume105.9 cu ft102.9 cu ft102.9 cu ft102.9 cu ft105.9 cu ft102.9 cu ft102.9 cu ft102.9 cu ft

See our 2020 CR-V pricing article here for more.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
Email
Pocket
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
SUV and Crossover Reviews2020 SUV and Crossover ReviewsCar ReviewsHonda Reviews

UP NEXT

2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

5 long-running mid-size SUVs that still got it

Travis Persaud -
With all of the new nameplates it’s easy to overlook the 2020 mid-size SUVs that have been selling for years. These 5 are some of the best.
Read more
Toyota

Inside the redesigned Toyota Highlander

News Editor -
The 2020 Toyota Highlander interior is completely new, part of the mid-size SUV's 4th-generation redesign. But how different is it, really?
Read more
Mercedes-Benz

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic Review

Russell Purcell -
Review: Mercedes-Benz knew its largest offering, the GLS-class, needed a complete redesign for 2020. Here's a close look at the GLS450 4Matic.
Read more
Lincoln Aviator

In Pictures: Inside the New Lincoln Aviator SUV

Amee Reehal -
The interior of the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV is as opulent & tech-savvy as you'd expect. Here's a closer look with our exclusive pictures.
Read more
Toyota

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Review

Graham Heeps -
Full review of the all-new, fourth-generation 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited, costing little more than the gas version.
Read more
Volkswagen Atlas

Inside the VW Atlas Cross Sport: A Closer Look

Graham Heeps -
Here's a closer look & review of the new VW Atlas Cross Sport interior. Including passenger space & trim, dashboard & infotainment, cargo capacity & more.
Read more
Mazda

2020 Mazda CX-30 Review

Graham Heeps -
Mazda fills another SUV niche, but does the 2020 CX-30 bring anything different to the table? Considering the Mazda3 GT/Hatch is cheaper & just as capable?
Read more
2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

These 5 SUVs with 3-row seating top our list (and they’re affordable)

Travis Persaud -
Growing families looking to buy a 3 row SUV have plenty of options (sorry, minivan). Here are 5 affordable 7-passenger 2020 models under $45,000 MSRP.
Read more
Kia

Kia’s SUV & crossover lineup: all 5 models from compact to full-size

Travis Persaud -
If you're in the market for a Kia SUV or crossover, here are all 5 models you need to know about. Including Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento & Telluride.
Read more
Ford Explorer

Closer Look at the New Explorer’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Ford's mid-size SUV is all-new for 2020. Looks great but what's the new Explorer's towing capacity? How does it compare to competitors? Here's a breakdown.
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CR-V Review: Are the Popular Crossover’s Mid-Life Changes Enough?

Graham Heeps -
Honda's big-selling compact crossover SUV gets decent updates inside and out for 2020. But compared to RAV4 & Escape, can the non-hybrid CR-V still compete?
Read more
BMW X Series

First Drive: 2020 BMW X5M Review

Doug Firby -
Not only is the 3rd-generation X5M the most energetic yet, but it's also just wicked fun. Our full review of BMW's redesigned performance SUV for 2020.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

Chris Chase -
BFGoodrich reveal their new Winter T/A/ KSI tires, replacing the Winter Slalom KSI. We head to snowy Ottawa to put these tires to the test.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Closer Look at the 2020 Outback’s Towing Capacity

News Editor -
The Outback's towing capacity had always been subpar. Finally, Subaru's 2020 redesigned, 6th-generation mid-size SUV gets an 800 pound pulling increase.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2019 Honda Passport

Honda’s New 2WD “Rugged” 2019 Passport Starts at $31,990

honda-mean-mower-2014

World’s Fastest Lawnmower: The 109-HP Honda Mean Mower

Punk’d! A Badass 1977 Honda CB750F2 Brat Bike