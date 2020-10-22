Editor’s Note: Read our full 2020 Honda CR-V review here with driving impressions and more.
The refreshed CR-V’s interior is generally spacious and comfortable, but we did find that the driver’s legroom was a little tight for longer legs, which were squeezed between the steering column and the centre console with its high-mounted shifter. It’s not a new feature but we liked the way the rear seat quickly folds flat to extend the already large cargo space.
Also new for 2020 is a redesigned centre console with USB ports that are easier to access, ‘smoke chrome’ trim below the rear window and new colour choices of Aegean Blue metallic (US only), Sonic Gray pearl and the Radiant Red metallic.
Below, photos inside the 2020 CR-V Touring
The crossover continues to major on ease-of-use in other respects, too. For everyday functions, Honda has resisted the temptation to replace simple buttons and controls with touchscreen options.
The result is extremely user-friendly, even if the overall dashboard design is a little heavy on black plastic and short on flair. The quality of interior materials is nevertheless average for this type of vehicle and it’s well put together.
Below, a shot inside the new CR-V Hybrid. View more interior photos of the new hybrid-powered CR-V here.
Key standard features with the base CR-V LX trim
One of the main reasons the CR-V is the best-selling compact SUV is simple: loads of great features thrown in. Companies like Kia and Hyundai are following suite, throwing in more and more standards, but Honda has been at it for a long time.
Of course, there are better features on higher trims, such as a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay integration, upgraded front seats (heated, leather-trimmed, 12-way adjustable), heated leather-trimmed steering wheel, fancy ambient lighting, and more.
But we’ve narrowed down some of the more noteworthy features customers can expect at the entry-level CR-V:
Automatic Climate Control System
Cruise Control
Instrument Panel-Mounted Shifter
Rear-Seat Center Armrest
Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System
5-Inch Color LCD Screen
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System Indicator
Power Windows with Auto-Up/Down Driver’s Window
One-Touch Turn Indicators
Sliding Sunvisors
Rear-Seat Heater Ducts
Push Button Start
160-Watt Audio System with 4 Speakers
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Pandora Compatibility
Customizable Feature Settings
Below, 2017 CR-V vs. 2020 CR-V interior from the cockpit
Interior dimensions of the 2020 CR-V
For those who need the hard numbers, here you go, broken down by trim level.
|LX
|EX
|EX-L
|Touring
|Hybrid LX
|Hybrid EX
|Hybrid EX-L
|Hybrid Touring
|Headroom: front/back
|40.1 in / 39.2 in
|38.0 in / 39.1 in
|38.0 in / 39.1 in
|38.0 in / 39.1 in
|40.1 in / 39.2 in
|38.0 in / 39.1 in
|38.0 in / 39.1 in
|38.0 in / 39.1 in
|Legroom: front/back
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|41.3 in / 40.4 in
|Shoulder Room: front/back
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|57.9 in / 55.6 in
|Hiproom: front/back
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|55.1 in / 49.5 in
|Cargo Space: rear seat up/down
|39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5
|39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5
|39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5
|39.2 cu ft / 75.8 cu ft5
|33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5
|33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5
|33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5
|33.2 cu ft / 68.7 cu ft5
|Passenger Volume
|105.9 cu ft
|102.9 cu ft
|102.9 cu ft
|102.9 cu ft
|105.9 cu ft
|102.9 cu ft
|102.9 cu ft
|102.9 cu ft
