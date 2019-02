Jaguar’s XE sedan gets a major update for 2020, five years since it first arrived back in 2015, making its mark as “designed and engineered to be the best handling and most dynamic compact sports sedan in the segment” according to the company. That’s a bold statement in a segment that’s both competitive and quickly losing its lust with crossovers and small SUVs taking centre stage.

What’s New for 2020

As with most product updates these days, Jaguar marks off the usual list of changes including an updated exterior, new interior features, more cabin tech with refreshed infotainment, and changes to the powertrain.

Tweaked exterior features

Design-wise, the 2020 XE sports a new grille design up front nestled inside an updated front bumper with premium all-LED headlights; the rear also gets a new bumper paired to new tail lights with distinctive LED signatures as standard. Overall, this is a good-looking 4-door with a more confident stance compared to outgoing model. The look is clean and sporty.

Two new turbocharged engines: RWD 247-hp as standard & AWD 296-hp upgrade

Looks aside, this Jag can also pounce — with driver controls directly derived from the Jaguar F-TYPE coupe, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Consumers have two options to power this cat, both 4-cylinder turbocharged engines: the standard P250 making 247-hp providing power to the rear wheels; and the more robust P300 standard with the all-wheel drive trims putting down 297-hp, 295 lb-ft of torque, and capable of hitting 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds).

Redesigned 2020 XE interior

Inside, the layout was redone to be more simple with more emphasis on the new premium materials and finishes including more soft-touch materials and premium veneers.

Gone is the rotary control gear selector, replaced by the new SportShift gear selector and JaguarDrive Control ‘toggle’ switch inherited from its F-TYPE cousin. And the electric seats are redesigned to be more comfortable than before.

Inherited from Jaguar’s new all-electric I-PACE (reviewed here), and optional on the 2020 XE, is the dual-screen setup which includes upper and lower touchscreens; the top screen is an optional 10-inch with an optional 12.3-inch InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system below.

Pricing & Trims for new 2020 XE Sedan

Available for sale now, MSRP is listed at US$39,900 in the US and C$49,900 in Canada. Here’s the full price list:

US

S (P250) RWD – $39,900

S (P250) AWD – $41,900

R-Dynamic S (P300) AWD – $46,295

Canada

SE (P250) AWD – $49,900

R-Dynamic SE (P300) AWD – $55,800

2020 Jaguar XE Photos: