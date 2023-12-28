2024 Jaguar F-Type ZR Editions: Goodbye V8, Hello Batteries

Jaguar is charting a bold course towards an electric future, bidding farewell to over seven decades of internal combustion sports car manufacturing. As a pivotal step in this transition, the legendary F-Type gas models will cease production. To commemorate the end of an era, Jaguar draws inspiration from its iconic 1960s racing E-types with the launch of the final limited-edition F-Type ZP Edition. Sporting a supercharged V8 engine with around 567 horsepower, this exclusive edition pays homage to Jaguar’s racing heritage.

During the model’s final year in 2024, only 150 F-Type ZP Editions will be crafted. Embodying the spirit of the classic E-type Project ZP Collection, the cars feature distinctive Oulton Blue or Crystal Grey paint, uniquely contrasting interiors, and hand-painted racing-style door roundels. SV Bespoke touches include bespoke interiors, a special wheel finish, and exclusive F-Type ZP Edition branding. Each unit bears a ‘One of 150’ commissioning plaque, marking its significance in the concluding chapter of Jaguar’s illustrious gas-powered sports car legacy. So, is now the time to buy a used model? Check out our past F-Type reviews here.