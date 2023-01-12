2024 Jaguar I-Pace Gains Sleeker Grey Looks & Improved Electric Range

Since first arriving in 2018, the Jaguar I-Pace has racked up a long list of awards and accolades. That’s great for the company, but consumers shopping for an electric SUV care about one thing: what’s the electric range and how long will I be waiting for this thing to fully charge? Fortunately for 2024, Jag’s compact luxury SUV improves in that department, while adding some worthy design updates, better overall specs, the addition of R-Dynamic models, and a new pair of metallic colours for the first time.

The 2024 Jaguar I-Pace now delivers up to 292 miles (470 km) of range, courtesy of a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery. In only 15 minutes, a 100kW DC charger using a public network will add about 78 miles (127 km) of range. A full charge takes about 8.6 hours with an 11kW home wall box; that number climbs to 12.75 hours with the 7kW wall box.

Looking to the future we’re applying the know-how from our electrified vehicle programmes and accelerated technological development enabled by our collaborative partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Team to reimagine Jaguar as an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025. Nick Collins, Executive Director of Jaguar Vehicle Programs

On the styling front, the refreshed I-Pace gets a cleaner looking front grille paired to front aperture blades in grey. Add body-colour door finishers, a tweaked rear diffuser, and two new metallic paint colours (Eiger Grey and Carpathian Grey), the new I-Pace certainly looks more sophisticated, flossing a more streamlined overall design than before — along with sportier diamond-turned wheels now as standard. Inside, the Pivi Pro infotainment system comes standard, including wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

In addition to the new-for-2024 R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE models, expect this all-wheel drive Jaguar SUV to sprint 0-60mph in only 4.5 seconds — or 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds — while putting down an impressive 394 horsepower and about 513 lb.-ft. of torque, same as the ongoing model.

[envira-gallery id=’113531′]