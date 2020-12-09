Jaguar Jaguar F-Type

The 567-HP Heritage 60 Edition is Jaguar’s rarest F-Type to date

Only 60 units of the 2021 F-Type Heritage 60 Edition available to celebrate the iconic E-Type's diamond anniversary.

Amee Reehal
UPDATED:
2021 F-Type Heritage 60 Edition convertible in sherwood green
- Advertisement -

Jaguar’s special unit division — SV Bespoke — has unleashed the rarest F-Type to date with the 2021 F-Type Heritage 60 Edition. Built at Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich plant in the UK then topped off by SV Bespoke in Warwickshire, only 60 units of this rocket will be available for £122,500, or about US$164,000. This livery was produced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic E-Type — a Jaguar coupe known for its gorgeous looks, high-performance abilities, and reasonable pricing when it was available in North America between 1961 and 1975. Based on the F-Type R which arrived in 2019, the Heritage 60 Edition pays homage to the E-Type with its Sherwood Green colour, an aluminum console finisher inspired by the original car, and bespoke duo-tone leather interior you won’t find in other F-Types. And of course, the small special touches like E-type 60th anniversary logos on the headrests, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque, Caraway-edged carpet mats, and commemorative E-type 60 badging shared with the six limited-edition matched pairs of E-type 60 Collection cars restored by Jaguar Classic. Looks and cosmetic flare aside, this cat can pounce, reaching 0-60 in 3.5-seconds and hitting a top speed of 186-mph, all courtesy of an all-wheel drive setup powered by the F-Type R’s supercharged V8 making 567-hp (or 575PS, to be exact). Handling is improved with revised dampers, anti-roll bars and rear suspension knuckles — all riding on 20-inch gloss black, forged alloy wheels to separate this model from the pack. A 12.3-inch touchscreen, standard Apple CarPlay, other driver-focused tech round out the cabin. The 2021 F-Type Heritage 60 Edition will be available in Convertible or Coupé body styles, if you can get your hands on one. 

Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
CATEGORIES:
FeaturedJaguarJaguar F-TypeAuto NewsJaguar News

UP NEXT

Ford F-150

Redesigned F-150 gains Raptor-esque abilities with new Tremor off-road trim

Amee Reehal -
The Ford F-150 Tremor isn't a Raptor, but it's close. New for 2021, Tremor adds more off-road abilities, F-150 accessories & distinct styling.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s Full-Size Armada SUV Gains a Cleaner Interior & Refined Exterior Looks

Amee Reehal -
Bigger touch screen, a cleaner centre stack, and sleeker exterior changes, the 2021 Nissan Armada full-size SUV is refreshed & ready to go.
Read more
Honda Motorcycles

Honda adds new Africa Twin-powered CMX1100 cruiser to the Rebel family

News Editor -
The Rebel 500 gains a sibling with new 2021 Honda Rebel CMX1100. Here's a look at specs & new DCT with Africa Twin's retuned CRF1100 engine.
Read more
Jeep Wrangler

LEGO Recreates the Jeep Wrangler with 665-piece Technic Set

Gear Editor -
LEGO brings the iconic SUV to life in miniature form with the new 665-piece Technic Jeep Wrangler with front steering system & suspension.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

2021 Land Rover Defender 110 Review

Louis-Philippe Dubé -
Full review of the new Defender 110 with the P400 powerplant upgrade. Sure, we take it off-road, but how does it perform on everyday roads?
Read more
Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza Limited Review

Graham Heeps -
Part-Lexus, part-RAV4, does Toyota’s new Venza SUV have the substance to go with its style? Full review: interior, hybrid performance & more.
Read more
GMC

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Review

Graham Heeps -
GMC's popular mid-size truck gets new trim level promising extra off-road prowess. Our review of the new AT4 model interior, power & more.
Read more
Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer XLT Review

Amee Reehal -
Ford redesigned the Explorer for 2020, and the XLT benefits from this with leaner looks, improved interior & better towing. Our full review.
Read more
Ducati

Ducati and Lamborghini team up on limited Diavel 1260 livery

News Editor -
Limited to only 630 units, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle adds massive carbon, more gold, and loads of Lambo flair.
Read more
Toyota

Closer Look at Toyota’s Redesigned, Hybrid-Only 2021 Sienna Minivan

Graham Heeps -
Toyota's 4th-generation Sienna minivan gains a complete redesign. Here's a full preview of 2021 price, hybrid engine, interior & XSE trim.
Read more
Motorcycles

DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto

News Editor -
Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto's roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as...
Read more
Mazda

First Drive: 2021 Mazda3 GT Turbo Review & Specs

Travis Persaud -
The Mazda3's top-tier GT trim finally gets a turbo for 2021. Our full review of the AWD sedan's road performance, horsepower, specs & more.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
Car Advice

What is Apple CarPlay?

Amee Reehal -
Automakers are integrating Apple CarPlay into new vehicles with aftermarket head units available for older cars. But what is CarPlay? The apps? We explain.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more
Honda Motorcycles

Honda adds new Africa Twin-powered CMX1100 cruiser to the Rebel family

News Editor -
The Rebel 500 gains a sibling with new 2021 Honda Rebel CMX1100. Here's a look at specs & new DCT with Africa Twin's retuned CRF1100 engine.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2016 Jaguar F-Type R Convertible

Drive: 2016 Jaguar F-type R Convertible Review

2015 Jaguar F-Type S Coupe Review

2015 Jaguar F-Type R V8 Coupe Review

2015 Jaguar F-Type R V8 Coupe Review