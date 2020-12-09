Jaguar’s special unit division — SV Bespoke — has unleashed the rarest F-Type to date with the 2021 F-Type Heritage 60 Edition. Built at Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich plant in the UK then topped off by SV Bespoke in Warwickshire, only 60 units of this rocket will be available for £122,500, or about US$164,000. This livery was produced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic E-Type — a Jaguar coupe known for its gorgeous looks, high-performance abilities, and reasonable pricing when it was available in North America between 1961 and 1975. Based on the F-Type R which arrived in 2019, the Heritage 60 Edition pays homage to the E-Type with its Sherwood Green colour, an aluminum console finisher inspired by the original car, and bespoke duo-tone leather interior you won’t find in other F-Types. And of course, the small special touches like E-type 60th anniversary logos on the headrests, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque, Caraway-edged carpet mats, and commemorative E-type 60 badging shared with the six limited-edition matched pairs of E-type 60 Collection cars restored by Jaguar Classic. Looks and cosmetic flare aside, this cat can pounce, reaching 0-60 in 3.5-seconds and hitting a top speed of 186-mph, all courtesy of an all-wheel drive setup powered by the F-Type R’s supercharged V8 making 567-hp (or 575PS, to be exact). Handling is improved with revised dampers, anti-roll bars and rear suspension knuckles — all riding on 20-inch gloss black, forged alloy wheels to separate this model from the pack. A 12.3-inch touchscreen, standard Apple CarPlay, other driver-focused tech round out the cabin. The 2021 F-Type Heritage 60 Edition will be available in Convertible or Coupé body styles, if you can get your hands on one.