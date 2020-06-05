Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
New Cars Auto News

Karma upgrades the Revero GT’s looks & performance with a pair worthy packages

GT Sport & Performance Packages bridge the gap with the high-strung Karma GTS

Amee Reehal
2020 karma revero gt

The Karma GTS may be the performance crown jewel for the California-based EV automaker but the company is putting the focus back on the 2020 Revero GT with a pair of new packages — the Sports and Performance Packages — to ramp up the sedan’s cosmetic and functional aspects; some of these upgrades borrowed directly from its burlier GTS sibling. 

On the performance front, these add-ons tweak the electronic system allowing the Revero GT to sprint 0-60 mph in a very respectable 3.9-seconds, now keeping up with the GTS. The GT packages also add torque vectoring to the mix, similar to the GTS. 

2020 karma revero gt
New Sports and Performance packages deliver an enhanced 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Photo: Karma

The idea here is to enhance GT performance while maintaining the car’s premium feel, as Karma puts it, ”Through these packages, we’ve combined the instant torque and dynamic capabilities of an electric sportscar, with the comforts of a luxury extended range sedan.”

Visually, Karma really went the distance here opposed to slapping on a few cosmetic upgrades and calling it a day. The Sports package comes in a contrasting black scheme exterior alongside chrome blackout and lightweight carbon fiber exterior pieces. The Revero GT’s footwork gets a major boost with 22” Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels, paired to red callipers, cross drilled rotors, and fender badges from the GTS. 

And, if there’s any confusion, the Karma badge gets a monochromatic look to let bystanders know this is indeed a special high-performance variant of the GT. Inside, GTS insignia is placed upon the centre console and UX/UI display, a subtle nod to the vehicle’s performance enhancements.

2020 karma revero gt interior
Inside the Revero GT, a similar blackout Karma badge is placed on the steering wheel. Photo: Karma

The GT Performance Package build on the Sport Package while inside adding a GTS emblem in the performance oriented UX/UI, including a special Track Mode. 

The dual electric motor-powered 2020 Revero GT is priced at $144,800 and available to order at time of this article; the GTS goes for $149,950. Unfortunately, Karma hasn’t disclosed pricing on the GT Sport and Performance Packages.

But as far as EV luxury sedans go, Karma is on the right path here marrying performance and handling with premium — these upgrades take to another level from what we see. For some nostalgia, check out our 2013 Fisker Karma EVer review.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
0 Shares
Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
FILED UNDER:
New CarsAuto NewsFeatured

UP NEXT

BMW 4 Series

BMW finally shows 4 Series Coupe some love with sculpted looks & improved performance

Chris Chase -
The often neglected BMW 4 Series Coupe gets some love with a redesigned 2021 model sporting better performance specs, bolder looks, and weight reduction.
Read more
Hyundai Santa Fe

Inside the redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe: 5 major cabin changes

News Editor -
The new Hyundai Santa Fe gets major redesign updates for 2021 - both inside & out. The SUV's interior now finds more space, features, and upscale feel.
Read more
Culture

UK-based designer’s Cybertruck redesign Tesla should be looking at

News Editor -
UK-based designer Khyzyl Saleem puts his own trophy truck-esque spin on Tesla's all-electric, battery-powered pickup. This Cybertruck redesign is on point.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Lego Technic drops first-ever Lamborghini car set with ultra-rare 3,696-piece Sián FKP 37

Gear Editor -
Limited to only 38 models, the 3,696-piece Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is the Danish brick-builder's first-ever Lego Technic Lambo car set - also the priciest.
Read more
Acura

Acura reveals the redesigned 2021 TLX and V6-powered Type S: Here’s a closer look

Chris Chase -
Acura is entering serious sport sedan territory with its redesigned 2021 TLX sedan, including the 3.0L V6 TLX Type S. Here's a look at specs & key features.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best Used Small SUV & Compact Crossovers: 8 Models to Consider

Chris Chase -
Buying a used small SUV or compact crossover is challenging with so many choices. Here are the best models to consider based on value, design & reliability.
Read more
Overland

Austrian bike builder revives this old school Lada into a modern day overlander

News Editor -
Austrian bike builder Vagabund Moto switches gears from building custom motorcycles to reviving this sweet Lada Niva 4x4 - to haul their bikes, of course.
Read more
Triumph Motorcycles

Blacked-out Bond Edition Triumph for the hardcore 007 fans

News Editor -
Limited to 250 units, the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is the first ever official motorcycle linked to the Bond Franchise - and it's a good one.
Read more
Porsche 911

Porsche drops two new 911 Targa models in time for the summer

Travis Persaud -
Shopping for a 2021 Porsche 911 Targa? Here's a closer look with full gallery of the all-wheel drive 379-hp 911 Targa 4 & 443-hp 911 Targa 4S.
Read more
Hyundai

Hyundai’s 2020 SUV & Crossover Lineup: All 5 Models Explained

Travis Persaud -
If a 2020 Hyundai SUV is on your radar, know the difference between all 5: Venue, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe & Palisade. We profile each with photos & features.
Read more
BMW

Expect big horsepower from BMW ALPINA’s first SUV slated for North America

News Editor -
The 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 boasts more horsepower than the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 S and BMW X5M, sprinting 0 to 60 in a whopping 4-seconds & top speed of 180 mph.
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mustang SUV manages to squeeze 61 extra miles from 10 minute charge

Amee Reehal -
Here's a closer look at the range and charging options for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, both RWD and AWD configurations. Plus, closer look at home charging.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2020 Jaguar XE front view

2020 Jaguar XE Preview

Felino CB7 Canadian Supercar

The 525-hp Felino CB7 Canadian Supercar

2020 Ford Bronco Concept

The 2020 Ford Bronco Concept We Wish Were Real