The Karma GTS may be the performance crown jewel for the California-based EV automaker but the company is putting the focus back on the 2020 Revero GT with a pair of new packages — the Sports and Performance Packages — to ramp up the sedan’s cosmetic and functional aspects; some of these upgrades borrowed directly from its burlier GTS sibling.

On the performance front, these add-ons tweak the electronic system allowing the Revero GT to sprint 0-60 mph in a very respectable 3.9-seconds, now keeping up with the GTS. The GT packages also add torque vectoring to the mix, similar to the GTS.

New Sports and Performance packages deliver an enhanced 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Photo: Karma

The idea here is to enhance GT performance while maintaining the car’s premium feel, as Karma puts it, ”Through these packages, we’ve combined the instant torque and dynamic capabilities of an electric sportscar, with the comforts of a luxury extended range sedan.”

Visually, Karma really went the distance here opposed to slapping on a few cosmetic upgrades and calling it a day. The Sports package comes in a contrasting black scheme exterior alongside chrome blackout and lightweight carbon fiber exterior pieces. The Revero GT’s footwork gets a major boost with 22” Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels, paired to red callipers, cross drilled rotors, and fender badges from the GTS.

And, if there’s any confusion, the Karma badge gets a monochromatic look to let bystanders know this is indeed a special high-performance variant of the GT. Inside, GTS insignia is placed upon the centre console and UX/UI display, a subtle nod to the vehicle’s performance enhancements.

Inside the Revero GT, a similar blackout Karma badge is placed on the steering wheel. Photo: Karma

The GT Performance Package build on the Sport Package while inside adding a GTS emblem in the performance oriented UX/UI, including a special Track Mode.

The dual electric motor-powered 2020 Revero GT is priced at $144,800 and available to order at time of this article; the GTS goes for $149,950. Unfortunately, Karma hasn’t disclosed pricing on the GT Sport and Performance Packages.

But as far as EV luxury sedans go, Karma is on the right path here marrying performance and handling with premium — these upgrades take to another level from what we see. For some nostalgia, check out our 2013 Fisker Karma EVer review.