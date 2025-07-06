The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Finally Gets a Heat Pump

Detroit, MI – It’s been four years since the Mustang Mach-E arrived and expanded the Mustang family to include the iconic muscle coupe and a battery-electric SUV. Some still can’t seem to get over the name, but it’s worked for Ford so far. The Mach-E is the third-best-selling EV in the United States after the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. That’s no small feat considering the dominance Tesla has had on the EV market, although that grip is starting to loosen.

Smarter, Warmer Driving

Kunal D’souza

For 2025, Ford has updated the Mach-E to improve the overall experience. The company says that it used direct feedback from Mach-E owners to dictate all the changes. There are quite a few, but many you can’t see. The most significant is a new heat pump.

“With the addition of the heat pump, the Mach-E will provide a better experience for those who experience real winters, making it an even more competitive EV offering.”

Relying on an electric resistance heater, the Mach-E’s efficiency suffered in colder climates in the northern states and Canada, but that’s no longer the case going forward. Most of the competitors have heat pumps, so it was a good time for the Mach-E to add one. Customers can also get a new sport appearance package on the premium trim, essentially adding the GT grille, bumpers and black trim for a sportier look at a lower price point.

Related – The Mustang Mach-E GT Adds New Bronze Appearance Package for 2024

Kunal D’souza

Inside, you’ll find a bit more centre console storage space thanks to the gear selector, which has been moved to the steering column, and there’s a new driver information display.

The heat pump will be equipped on all trims, and it does cut into frunk space, but it’s a worthwhile tradeoff. Also standard on all trims are new underbody aero shields that further increase efficiency and a new long-range battery with fewer cells but no degradation in range.

Still a Thrill To Drive (And BlueCruise Improves)

Kunal D’souza

The Mach-E was already a great EV to drive, leaning into its heritage with a fun character and playful rear-biased handling. It’s available in many configurations with multiple battery sizes and power levels, including the powerful GT we recently reviewed and off-road inspired Rally trim and has a great interior with a large, intuitive centre screen.

Kunal D’souza

Blue Cruise hands-free driving gets a big update too (also with the latest Lincoln SUVs), and it debuts on the Mach-E, bringing automatic lane changes and a more natural way of driving. The automatic lane changes work on the highway, where hand-free driving is enabled on 130,000 miles of mapped roads across North America. If your set speed is higher than the car in front, it will automatically pass when it is safe to do so. All Mach-Es are equipped with Blue Cruise, but you have to pay $49.99/month ($64.99 CAD) to keep using it after the 90-day trial expires. Or you can buy it outright for $2495 ($3295 CAD).

Related – Insane 1,400-HP Mustang Mach-E GT Drifter Shows EV Haters What’s Up

Kunal D’souza

The company says the system is happiest when cruising in the “flow of traffic” and won’t pass just for the sake of passing. It uses a logical approach, and it seemed to work well enough on a short test around the Detroit area, easily and safely passing slower vehicles thanks to the instantaneous power of the EV drivetrain.

Drives Like It Sounds

























The Mach-E has good steering, a comfortable ride and doesn’t roll around in the corners, and all trims feel powerful. The basic rear-drive Mach-E with a single electric motor makes 264 hp, and the dual motor with the bigger battery makes 370 hp. The GT and Rally trims make a hefty 480 hp and up to 700 lb-ft of torque. Prices start at $37,999 ($55,690 CAD) for the Select RWD version and top out at $58,490 ($77,690 CAD) for the Rally.

With the addition of the heat pump, the Mach-E will provide a better experience for those who experience real winters, making it an even more competitive EV offering. The 2024 Mach-E is in dealers now.