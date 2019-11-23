Los Angeles, CA – On the heels of Lincoln’s new 2020 Corsair compact SUV debut — replacing the outgoing MKC — the luxury brand now offers a plug-in hybrid version of the stylish little hauler with the 2020 Corsair Grand Touring. Revealed for the first time in Los Angeles ahead of the LA Auto Show, the PHEV Corsair arrives at dealerships sometime Summer 2020, produced at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky; stay tuned for official pricing. Now, Lincoln currently offers two plug-in hybrid SUVs in the stable including the larger, 3-row Aviator Grand Touring recently revealed this fall 2019. Power for the electrified Corsair comes from a 2.5L gas engine paired to an electric all-wheel drive — a first in the small luxury SUV segment — alongside a hybrid powertrain, all good for total output of 266-hp and an estimated 25 miles and 40 km of all-electric range. A huge advantage compared to competitors is the Corsair’s drive modes including Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions; the Grand Touring adds couple more including Preserve EV (recharging and saving battery power for a later time) and Pure EV (keep the driver in all-electric mode). Differentiating this hybrid Corsair from the pure gas-powered models are the touches of blue on the exterior badging and a slightly different front grill design. Phone As A Key and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 are two other major features.

Photos: