Los Angeles, CA – On the heels of Lincoln’s new 2020 Corsair compact SUV debut — replacing the outgoing MKC — the luxury brand now offers a plug-in hybrid version of the stylish little hauler with the 2020 Corsair Grand Touring. Revealed for the first time in Los Angeles ahead of the LA Auto Show, the PHEV Corsair arrives at dealerships sometime Summer 2020, produced at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky; stay tuned for official pricing. Now, Lincoln currently offers two plug-in hybrid SUVs in the stable including the larger, 3-row Aviator Grand Touring recently revealed this fall 2019. Power for the electrified Corsair comes from a 2.5L gas engine paired to an electric all-wheel drive — a first in the small luxury SUV segment — alongside a hybrid powertrain, all good for total output of 266-hp and an estimated 25 miles and 40 km of all-electric range. A huge advantage compared to competitors is the Corsair’s drive modes including Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions; the Grand Touring adds couple more including Preserve EV (recharging and saving battery power for a later time) and Pure EV (keep the driver in all-electric mode). Differentiating this hybrid Corsair from the pure gas-powered models are the touches of blue on the exterior badging and a slightly different front grill design. Phone As A Key and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 are two other major features.
First Look: Lincoln’s Nibble New SUV Gets PHEV Treatment with 2020 Corsair Grand Touring
Arrives this summer 2020 joining the 3-row Aviator Grand Touring
By Amee Reehal
CATEGORIES:LincolnAuto NewsLincoln News
UP NEXT
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair brings ‘quiet flight’ to a mid-size SUV
Lincoln's newest addition is the 2020 Corsair mid-size SUV. Arriving at dealers this Fall 2019, the luxury 5-passenger utility enters a very crowded market.
Lincoln Revives Suicide Doors with this Limited Edition 2019 Continental
Limited to only 80 units, Lincoln pays homage to the 1960s with the 2019 Continental Coach Door Edition sedan sporting these sweet centre-opening doors.
World Debut: Lincoln’s Elegant 2020 Aviator Mid-Size SUV Takes the Fight to Q7, XC90, QX60 & MDX
The wraps have come off Lincoln’s new three-row, mid-size luxury SUV. The sleek Aviator offers twin-turbo V6 power and a plug-in hybrid option, and goes on sale from summer 2019.