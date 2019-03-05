Mercedes-AMG GT R Loses its Top with 2020 Roadster

No roof, no problem

The ultimate roofless Mercedes sports car arrives with the 2020 GT R Roadster. And the best part aside from working on your tan? This 577-hp rocket sports the exact same specs as its hardtop counterpart – something you don’t typically see with convertibles.

Only 750 units of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster will be available; pricing isn’t officially announced but expect to pay over US$200,000, based on our best guess.

A go-fast topless German: 0-60 in 3.6-seconds

Hitting a top speed of 197 mph or 317 km/h and sprinting 0-62 mph in a mere 3.6-seconds, what is perhaps best known as the F1’s sweetest safety car now gets the convertible treatment for the first time; both variants get the burly 4.0L bi-turbo V8 under the hood.

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster rear top down interior

Growing AMG GT family

The new Mercedes-AMG roadster expands the AMG GT family to 16 members with 5 sedans, 2 racing cars, 5 coupes, and now 4 roadsters.

Diabolical Styling

When Mercedes and AMG link up, the German’s styling always enters a whole other dimension with more diabolical looks. This 2-door coupe is no different with a low-slung design sporting a forward-inclined AMG-specific radiator grille and V-shaped arrow-like appearance of the front.

It simply looks like it’s rolling even at a standstill.

Add a huge spoiler in the back (which actually suites this luxury roadster), OTT wings and splitters, and standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps, this beast essentially carries forward the GT R coupe’s distinctly sporty design to a topless state.

Learn more about the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadsters here.

