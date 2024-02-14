Mercedes Shows the G Wagon Love with ‘Stronger Than Diamonds’ Edition

Love is in the air in Stuggart, and it’s Valentine’s Day, after all. But the G-Class is getting all the attention on this auspicious day with the very limited Stronger Than Diamonds edition SUV. Limited to only 300 units globally and based on the Mercedes-Benz G500 model, this unique luxury off-roader is all about exclusivity and is enhanced by precious diamonds, of course.

G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition

This thing is more than an SUV; it’s an opulent fortress on wheels, albeit with a touch more bling than your average fortress might offer. Imagine pulling up to a stoplight, your vehicle shimmering not just from its exclusive rosewood grey magno paint, developed solely for this edition, but also from the 25-carat diamonds set into the stainless steel door locking pins. Yes, you heard that right—this car doesn’t just sport a diamond logo; it wears actual diamonds, making those “diamond in the rough” comments about other cars seem a bit, well, underwhelming.



















Inside, it’s like stepping into a shadowy realm stitched together with black nappa leather, highlighted by contrasting stitches in rose that subtly remind you of its exterior counterpart. The MANUFAKTUR all-leather package ensures that this isn’t just another drive; it’s an experience with every touch, from the deep-pile floor mats underfoot to the diamond-emblazoned grab handle and illuminated entry sills, echoing luxury.

Even the vehicle key gets in on the action, boasting a genuine silver badge marking its STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS pedigree. And for the ethically conscious, rest easy knowing each sparkle comes with a clean conscience, courtesy of a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council. For the net list price of around US $188,000 (or 175,000 euros in Germany, to be exact), this isn’t just a vehicle purchase; it’s practically an investment in mobile opulence. Just don’t forget where you parked your diamond-studded ride at the grocery store.