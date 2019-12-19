Currently set to Index
New Sentra With Bolder Looks & More Power Arrives January 2020 for Under $20K

2020 nissan sentra price
Lower, wider compact with more power

Nissan isn’t giving up on sedans. Considering the Sentra is the best-selling compact 4-door in North America, we can see why. The new model looks sleeker than ever, sits wider for a sportier stance, finds a completely ramped up interior to near luxury sedan levels (in a Sentra?), and gets a more powerful 149-hp, 4-cylinder 2.0L engine under the hood offering improved fuel economy.

New Sentra release date set for January 28, 2020

Now in its 8th-generation, Nissan is offering the popular model in 3 trims, starting at $19,090 for the entry-level 2020 Sentra S. Expect dealer deliveries across the US for late January.

Here’s the full price breakdown:

  • 2020 Sentra S – $19,090

  • 2020 Sentra SV – $20,270

  • 2020 Sentra SR – $21,430

Major changes for 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

  • 20% increase in horsepower to 149-hp
  • 17% increase in pulling power to 146 ft-lb of torque
  • Nissan Safety Shield 360 is now standard
  • More muscular styling similar to its larger Altima and Maxima siblings
  • Improved handling with a new independent rear suspension matched to a McPherson strut front suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers
  • More luxurious-feeling cabin materials like available leather and brushed aluminum, a D-shaped steering wheel, NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats and an optional, all-new infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity via an 8-inch floating central display

To learn more, read our full 2020 Sentra preview here from the LA Auto Show.

Photos:

