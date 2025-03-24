Nissan’s Sharpest Z Yet is a Sushi Knife?

Nissan is now in the business of making something else made of metal — a knife. It’s the Z Nismo Precision Sushi Knife, to be exact, and it’s in partnership with Kiryu, the famed Japanese knifemaker.

Despite both hailing from Japan, this unusual product actually stems from Nissan’s American branch. Nissan Design America put this idea together by working with Miami-based sushi chef Hiroyuki “Chef Hiro” Terada and Satoshi Kiryu, grandson of the man who founded Kiryu in 1927. Kiryu, a longtime fan of Nissan’s Z-car, with the Fairlady 240Z being his personal favourite.

Working in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture, he personally makes each knife himself, a double-beveled blade measuring 8.27 inches and largely inspired by the Z-car’s design and contours. It’s meant to be a mix of the car’s side and a katana blade, with a particular emphasis on optimizing it for cutting sushi based on Terada’s design suggestions and input.

One side of the blade features Terada’s name and signature and Kiryu’s insignia, with the current Z logo on the other. The handle is made from buffalo horn with bevels and a red spacer based on the red stripes on Nismo products. It comes packaged in a wooden box coated in black lacquer emblazoned with the Nissan logo and Terada’s name on the outside. Every version of the Nissan Z logo going back to 1969 is placed on the inside.

The Z Nismo Precision Sushi Knife is limited to just 240 examples as a tribute to the 240Z, each of which will have a blade number engraved in red. Available for a limited time on the Nismo online store, it’s priced at $300.23, yet another reference to Nissan’s racing heritage. Nissan race cars have the number 23 on them because the number 2 is pronounced as “Ni” and 3 is “San”. Nissan America says it will also make a contribution to the Japan-America Society of Tennessee.

They have also issued a warning regarding the knife for both its use and liability: Warning! The Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife contains an extremely sharp blade that is dangerous and may cause serious bodily injury if not used properly. Please use with extreme caution and care. Nissan North America, Inc. is not liable for any injuries or other damages that may be caused by use, misuse, or abuse of the knife.