2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Review

The Nissan Rogue has become one of the brand’s best-selling vehicles by a large margin and in a very crowded compact crossover SUV segment. Compact utility vehicles dominate our streets and parking lots. Still, Nissan’s Rogue stands out when you consider how much value it offers buyers in an economy where family budget considerations must be considered with every purchase.

Styling: A Much More Upmarket Look

























































This is the third generation of this venerable machine, but the latest flavour seems to share more of a family resemblance to other Nissan SUV offerings than in the past. It looks more upmarket than previous iterations, and that can be said for both outside styling and the tidy interior.

My test unit was a top-flight Platinum model in a gorgeous Caspian Blue. The metallic paint and mixture of chrome and dark trim pieces on the exterior gave the Rogue a much more upmarket look, adding to the curb appeal.

Performance: Platinum AWD SUV

2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Rogue Platinum features a turbocharged, 1.5L, 3-cylinder engine that utilizes Nissan’s proven variable-compression technology to deliver smooth power and excellent fuel efficiency. This tidy power plant produces 201 horsepower and 225 pounds of torque, which is more than enough to make it a capable family cruiser, even with a full complement of passengers and gear.

Nissan is still devoted to its continuously variable transmission technology, so yes, the Rogue sports one too. This engine is quite loud under load during acceleration, or when tasked with climbing a steep grade, but once up to cruising speed, the noise is minimal and unobtrusive.

It’s apparent that the engineers at Nissan have designed this engine and gearbox for efficient operation, as it has a broad power band, and power always seems readily available when needed. CVTs take some time to get used to as they tend to rev high during acceleration and hang there until the system eventually recognizes what position you plan to hold the accelerator. Using the test unit’s paddle shifters allowed me to lessen this annoyance somewhat.

The engine and drive-train are surprisingly quiet once the vehicle is up to cruising speed, which makes for a serene passenger cabin during highway travel.

The Rogue Platinum is all-wheel drive, which helps with acceleration and traction, and there are five distinct drive modes available to allow the driver best to adapt the vehicle to conditions or driving style. Off-road and Snow modes will appeal to the adventurous type, while Normal and Eco will probably be the most common selections. I operated the vehicle in Sport mode most of the week because my commute features terrific roads.

The Rogue’s suspension seemed adept at smoothing out all but the most considerable bumps, delivering a comfortable ride and precise handling. The brakes benefit from two helper technologies—Intelligent Trace Control and Active Ride Control—which work to maintain control and stability under braking.

Intelligent Trace Control monitors driving conditions and, if needed, can brake each wheel individually to help the driver steer smoothly through the corners. Active Ride Control can step in, apply the brakes, and adjust motor torque when it senses that you are travelling over an irregular surface.

The Nissan Rouge Interior

The big surprise for me was the amount of room afforded the driver. When I got behind the wheel, I was dumbfounded because the Rogue offered me more leg-, head- and shoulder room than many of the much larger vehicles I have experienced lately. The Hyundai Santa Fe is a favourite of mine, and the Rogue puts it to shame with regard to diver comfort. The same can be said for the seats in the second row, as there was seemingly abundant leg and knee room for even taller adults.

The passenger compartment doors swing much wider than most, making the ingress and egress of people and cargo a breeze. There are many bins and pockets for stowing small items. Still, family users will appreciate that the Rogue offers a substantial 2,064 litres of usable cargo space when the rear seatbacks are folded. Hockey equipment and golf bags will be transported with ease.

The fit-and-finish of Nissan models has been on an upswing as of late, and it would be hard to find much to complain about in the Rogue. I wish the touch screen on the dash were a little larger, but the Rogue is mid-cycle, so that could be remedied on the next generation. Luckily, the screen that acts as the instrument cluster proved exceptional at providing the majority of information needed by the driver in short order and was supplemented by a heads-up display on our tester.

Most of the switchgear and controls were placed within easy reach of the driver and proven intuitive to use, and Canadian buyers will appreciate that HVAC controls are glove-friendly.

The Zero-Gravity front seats combined the perfect mix of comfort and support, and all seats were wrapped in supple leather, complete with attractive diamond-pleated inserts.

Comfort and Convenience

Passenger comfort is maintained via a three-zone climate control system, and the seats are heated, front and rear, but unfortunately, seat ventilation is unavailable. Heated steering wheels should be standard in Canada, and the one fitted to the Rogue seemed to heat a more significant portion of the rim than most.

The Rogue Platinum has Nissan Connect, the company’s infotainment platform. While the system worked well to control the BOSE premium audio system, it struggled with voice commands. The plan now features Alexa, but that didn’t remedy the issue.

I have Alexa Auto in my personal vehicle via the simple plug-in device that Amazon sells at a low cost to consumers, and it far exceeds the ability of the Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto systems fitted to the Rogue. I suspect that it might be the placement of the microphones, as there seemed to be a delay in information transfer between the microphone and the system, that initiated the problems.

Tech-savvy consumers will appreciate that there are multiple USB outlets in the cabin as well as a wireless charging pad in the console. The vehicle also has a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area and Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.

Safety First

Nissan knows that the Rogue will be an everyday family hauler, so all Rogue models are equipped with the company’s excellent Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced driver-assist systems. Distractions come quickly in a car packed with screaming children. You will appreciate features that include intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear intelligent emergency braking.

The vehicle also features Nissan’s terrific Intelligent Around View Monitor, a clever array of four cameras that give you a virtual composite 360° view from above. The driver can elect to view split-screen close-ups of the front, rear, and curbside pictures to help you navigate into tight spaces and avoid obstacles.

Also onboard, you will find Nissan ProPilot Assist, a novel system combining adaptive cruise control with lane-centering assistance to provide highway semi-autonomous driving assistance. It reacts fast to changes in the speed or proximity of surrounding vehicles, applying the brakes or accelerator as needed in an effort to keep you out of trouble.

Takeaway: Impressed and Distressed

Pros: There seems to be much more room in the cockpit of this model than that of many of its competitors.

Outstanding cargo space and versatility. Cons: The CVT transmission seems to struggle to find its optimal setting when left to operate independently. However, this is less noticeable if you elect to use the paddles for shifting under hard acceleration. The Nissan Connect infotainment system is inefficient and outdated.

After spending a week behind the wheel of the Rogue, I came away both impressed and distressed. While overall, the vehicle offers excellent value, nice ride quality, and a long list of equipment; the CVT transmission takes some getting used to and a change in driving style to master. This might not be an issue if you are a Nissan owner already. Add to this a cumbersome infotainment platform, and I don’t know if I could live with it long-term.

On the other hand, the Rogue is very roomy and seems well-built, but the marketplace has many options in this segment. It’s one you need to drive and cross-shop if you’re shopping for a practical, family-friendly vehicle that won’t break the bank.

