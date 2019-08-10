Currently set to Index
2020 Nissan Versa

New 3rd-Generation 2020 Versa Starts at Under US$15,000

Redesigned inside and out with 12% increase in power for 2020

By News Editor

Nissan’s compact sedan enters 2020 as a third-generation offering, starting at $14,730 in the US for the entry-level Versa S with the 5-speed manual transmission. Topping out at $18,240 for the sportier SR 1.6 Xtronic rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels next to LED headlights and fog lights. The new Versa is redesigned, gets a fresh interior, and ramps up performance to 122-hp (a 12% increase) and 114 lb-ft of torque from its next-generation 1.6L, 4-cylinder engine. Nissan focused on providing the 2020 Versa more safety and monitoring features — something you don’t often find in these small 4-doors; this includes Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology with optional Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies — standard on the top two trims, SV and SR. Overall, compact sedans offer good value with cargo and fuel efficiency; expect the new Versa to get 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, 35 mpg combined for Xtronic models. If crossovers aren’t your thing, keep the the underrated 4-door on the radar. US pricing for the 2020 Versa in four trims as follows:

Versa S 1.6 5MT$14,730
Versa S 1.6 Xtronic$16,400
Versa SV 1.6 Xtronic$17,640
Versa SR 1.6 Xtronic$18,240

