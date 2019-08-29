Currently set to Index
Porsche’s 434-HP Macan Turbo Enters 2020 With More Power & Agility

Improved V6 turbo, Porsche's latest brake system standard, and updated PCM round out the new features for 2020

by Amee Reehal

The Macan hits that sweet spot for Porsche SUV fans looking for a sporty, nimble luxury 5-door crossover — without having to step up to the larger Cayenne. Going strong since just 2014, the Macan received healthy updates for 2019 across all trims, adding extra tech and more refined styling. The Macan S in particular saw some significant 2019 updates.

For 2020, the range-topping Macan Turbo reenters as a stronger, faster, and more agile machine, frankly, putting most other compact crossovers to shame. And it looks sweet in that Mamba Green guise. 

Major changes: what sets the 2020 Macan Turbo apart

Improved turbo engine

Under the hood is a new, reworked 2.9L, 6-cylinder twin-turbo engine making 434-hp and 406 lb.-ft. of torque to get the job done. Adding the worthy but optional Sport Chrono Package propels the rocket to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. That’s three tenths faster than before, if you’re counting. 

Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) comes standard

Porsche’s most powerful, capable SUV — the Cayenne Turbo — received the new Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) as a standard. Now, it’s the 2020 Macan Turbo’s turn. The high-performance system doesn’t rust and produces hardly any brake dust; and is made of tungsten carbide, which we know very little about but trust the German engineers wholeheartedly. 

Styling changes

Design tweaks include the Turbo-specific front apron with three large air intakes and high-level front lights, along with a fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design. Riding on 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels, Sport Design handles the side skirts and body colours side mirrors. Distinct, silver twin tailpipes also lets everyone know this is the model-topping Turbo flavour. 

A look inside

2020 porsche macan turbo interior
Apple CarPlay and a Wi-Fi hotspot are standard but still no Android Auto in the 2020 Macan Turbo. Photo: Porsche

Inside, the sporty compact hauler finds a 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen paired to the PCM system and connected to a 14-speaker, 665-watt BOSE sound system as standard. 18-way sport seats are also included while an options list now includes a smartphone cradle with Qi standard inductive charging for all Macan models.

Release date and price across North America

In the US, the 2020 Macan Turbo arrives at dealers late 2019, starting at US$83,600 (excluding $1,350 for destination). Compared to the outgoing model, the new entry goes up over $6,000 — likely not an issue for serious buyers of this top-selling compact crossover. 

In Canada, pricing starts at C$94,200 and will hit dealers also at the end of 2019. 

Expect the new 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo to make an official world debut next month at the 2019 International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt.

Check out our Porsche Macan page for more updates and reviews.

2020 porsche macan turbo sideview
2020 Macan Turbo arives late 2019 with a sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels and Porsche’s Active Suspension Management dampers. Optional extras include an air suspension and Porsche’s torque-vectoring tech. Photo: Porsche
Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
