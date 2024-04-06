The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 944 Turbo: A Timeless Classic Reborn

First, it was the 911 “ALD 964” collab, then the brilliantly restored 1978 Porsche 911SC. Now, it’s the 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo’s turn; a car that stood out for its exceptional balance, performance, and affordability (yes, also referred to as the Poor Man’s Porshe). It featured a turbocharged version of the 2.5L engine that delivered remarkable speed and handling for a sports car of its era.

Photo: Aimé Leon Dore

Taking it a few steps further, New York-based lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) and Porsche unite for the third time, producing a special edition 944 undergoing an extensive restoration. At the heart of this transformation are custom gold 17″ teledial rims that just pop against the classic Porsche red, coupled with bespoke gold decals.

Photo: Aimé Leon Dore

Inside, the 944 cabin finds a combination of perforated tan leather and sienna brown Alcantara detailing the tactile and visual appeal that respects the late 80s heritage while propelling it into the modern day.

The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 944 Turbo made its public debut at the Aimé Leon Dore flagship store at 224 Mulberry Street on April 5th.