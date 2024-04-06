Culture

The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 944 Turbo: A Timeless Classic Reborn

A gorgeous red and gold piece of art retaining that late 80s flair.

By Amee Reehal
Less than 1 min.
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 944 Turbo sideview

First, it was the 911 “ALD 964” collab, then the brilliantly restored 1978 Porsche 911SC. Now, it’s the 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo’s turn; a car that stood out for its exceptional balance, performance, and affordability (yes, also referred to as the Poor Man’s Porshe). It featured a turbocharged version of the 2.5L engine that delivered remarkable speed and handling for a sports car of its era.

Photo: Aimé Leon Dore

Taking it a few steps further, New York-based lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) and Porsche unite for the third time, producing a special edition 944 undergoing an extensive restoration. At the heart of this transformation are custom gold 17″ teledial rims that just pop against the classic Porsche red, coupled with bespoke gold decals.

Photo: Aimé Leon Dore

Inside, the 944 cabin finds a combination of perforated tan leather and sienna brown Alcantara detailing the tactile and visual appeal that respects the late 80s heritage while propelling it into the modern day.

The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 944 Turbo made its public debut at the Aimé Leon Dore flagship store at 224 Mulberry Street on April 5th.

Photo: Aimé Leon Dore
Up Next:
See More
Author:
Amee Reehal
Amee Reehalhttps://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting cars and bikes professionally since film was a thing, for over 20 years, Amee has collaborated with the major automakers and agencies, and his work has been published in various global outlets including MotorTrend, GlobeDrive, SuperStreet, Chicago Tribune, PerformanceBMW, and others. He’s an automotive writer and founder/managing editor of TractionLife.com, focusing on digital marketing & SEO for the past ten years (backed by a marketing degree, go figure). Find him travelling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Join our Newsletter:

© 2024 Traction Media