First Drive: 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – To Weissach Or Not To Weissach

Sevilla, Spain – The new Taycan Turbo GT is the ultimate Porsche EV and can lap the Nurburgring faster than any other four-door car on the planet. It feels like at least a few laws of physics have to be broken to get that much performance out of the Taycan but Porsche ensures us it’s just brilliant engineering.

With a dual-motor powertrain and an upgraded 900-amp pulse inverter, the Turbo GT makes a maximum 1092 hp and a silly 1300 lb-ft of torque when launch control is activated. It even has something Porsche calls “attack mode” which is a button on the steering wheel that you can press for an additional 161 hp for 10 seconds.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT without Weissach Package. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The Turbo GT is stupid fast. When equipped with the Weissach package it can hurtle from 0-100 km/h in just 2.2 seconds and doesn’t stop accelerating until it reaches its top speed of 305 km/h. In a bit of surprise twist the Weissach package doesn’t cost any extra and it includes a plethora of go-fast upgrades that turn the Turbo GT into the ultimate electric track weapon. The Turbo GT starts at $270,000 CDN with or without the Weissach package

What does the Weissach pack include?

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Photo: Kunal D’souza

Under the body, there are new air deflectors to smooth airflow, and there’s a unique front diffuser, instead of a gurney flap on the trunk lid, the Weissach pack-equipped Turbo GT gets a large fixed carbon-fiber wing with Weissach decals on each end.

All told the Weissach pack shaves 70 kg from the Turbo GT, which is already 75 kg lighter than the Turbo S.

The rear seats also get deleted and replaced by a carbon-fibre panel with a storage compartment and this sets off a bit of a trend as this track package is more about what’s been removed versus what’s added. Other deleted equipment includes the sport chrono dash clock, the Bose stereo, and the foot and boot mats.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Photo: Kunal D’souza

The driver-side charge port has been removed, and the passenger-side charge port cover has to be opened manually. There’s also less insulation and special lightweight glass. All told the Weissach pack shaves 70 kg from the Turbo GT, which is already 75 kg lighter than the Turbo S.

The normal turbo GT uses carbon mirror caps, side skirts, and b-pillar trim, and gets rid of the soft-closing function for the tailgate to realize its weight savings over the Turbo S.

How much faster is the Turbo GT with the Weissach package?

Sky Purple Metallic 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Photo: Kunal D’souza

System Power : 580 kW (777 hp), up to 760 kW (1019 hp) with Launch Control, and up to 815 kW (1092 hp) for peak power.

: 580 kW (777 hp), up to 760 kW (1019 hp) with Launch Control, and up to 815 kW (1092 hp) for peak power. 0 to 60 mph Acceleration : 2.1 seconds.

: 2.1 seconds. 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) Acceleration : 6.4 seconds.

: 6.4 seconds. Pulse Inverter Current : Maximum of 900 amps on the rear axle.

: Maximum of 900 amps on the rear axle. Maximum Torque: Up to 1,340 Nm (988 lb-ft).

Unless you’re on a track you won’t be able to tell much of a difference between the two. Both make the exact amount of power but the Weissach pack equipped Turbo GT accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker than without it. Top speed also increases from 290 km/h to 305 km/h.

The non-Weissach Turbo GT is also a weapon on the track, but the Weissach pack adds more focus.

The aero bits in the front, coupled with the large fixed rear wing, create up to 220 lbs of downforce. These improvements all add up to a Taycan that’s designed to break lap records as it did recently on the Nurburgring and Laguna Seca. When driven at 10/10ths it feels like a silent race car and is able to perform spectacular four-wheel drifts. The non-Weissach Turbo GT is also a weapon on the track, but the Weissach pack adds more focus.

What to get?

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Photo: Kunal D’souza

All of the new 2025 Taycans are faster than necessary for public roads but the Turbo GT takes it to another level. While the Weissach pack is cool and would garner bragging rights, we think losing the rear seats in a four-door sedan makes little sense. We love that the “regular” Turbo GT has such incredible performance but still remains practical for up to four passengers. In this instance, we’d pass on Weissach. But to each their own.

2025 Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Photo: Porsche

In summary, the Weissach Package for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT enhances the vehicle’s performance and features, including:

Increased System Power : Offers 580 kW (777 hp) with a more powerful pulse inverter, increasing to up to 760 kW (1019 hp) with Launch Control, and up to 815 kW (1092 hp) for two seconds for peak power.

: Offers 580 kW (777 hp) with a more powerful pulse inverter, increasing to up to 760 kW (1019 hp) with Launch Control, and up to 815 kW (1092 hp) for two seconds for peak power. Improved Acceleration : Accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds, making it faster than the Taycan Turbo S by one to two-tenths of a second.

: Accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds, making it faster than the Taycan Turbo S by one to two-tenths of a second. Quicker Sprint Performance : Achieves acceleration from a standstill to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.4 seconds, up to 1.3 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.

: Achieves acceleration from a standstill to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.4 seconds, up to 1.3 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S. Advanced Pulse Inverter Technology : Utilizes pulse inverters with a maximum current of 900 amps on the rear axle for increased power and torque compared to the 600-amp pulse inverter in the Taycan Turbo S.

: Utilizes pulse inverters with a maximum current of 900 amps on the rear axle for increased power and torque compared to the 600-amp pulse inverter in the Taycan Turbo S. Enhanced Efficiency with Silicon Carbide : Incorporates silicon carbide in the pulse inverter to reduce switching losses and allow for higher switching frequencies.

: Incorporates silicon carbide in the pulse inverter to reduce switching losses and allow for higher switching frequencies. Transmission and Gearbox Improvements: Features a modified transmission ratio and a more robust gearbox to support higher torque figures, with a maximum torque of up to 1,340 Nm (988 lb-ft).