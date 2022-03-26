Cayenne vs Macan: Porsche SUV Comparison

Hard to believe Porsche’s first SUV, the Cayenne, has been on the market for two decades now. The luxury mid-size hauler faced major criticism from Porsche purists back then, who ate their words when the Cayenne catapulted to the top of the popularity list. Follow that up with the the Macan first arriving in 2014, a five-door luxury crossover SUV is now the Stuttgart-based brand’s top-seller, surpassing its larger sibling.

The point? Porsche SUVs are on fire and for good reason. Both the mid-size Cayenne and compact Macan are technologically advanced, aerodynamic, safe, and powerful. However, there are some critical differences between the two that make these luxury SUVs suitable for different consumers. Here’s a quick Porsche Cayenne vs Macan comparison to highlight these dissimilarities.

Porsche SUV Comparison: Mid-Size Cayenne Vs Compact Macan

First, here’s a look at all the Cayenne and Macan trims available. Clearly, the larger Cayenne has more choice with about a dozen models in the stable courtesy of a new coupé variation, compared to a handful of Macans currently in the lineup.

Cayenne Models 2021 Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche Cayenne Coupé

Cayenne GTS Coupé

Cayenne E-Hybrid

Cayenne GTS

Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

Cayenne Turbo Coupé

Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé

Cayenne (base)

Cayenne S

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé

Cayenne S Coupé

Cayenne Turbo GT Macan Models 2022 Macan GTS in the new Python Green. Photo: Porsche Macan S

Macan (base)

Macan GTS

Macan T

Performance

The Macan is the smaller of the two SUVs and is accessible in three powertrains. The standard turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder mill creates 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque and mates to a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission. With this power, the 2022 Macan can zoom to 60 mph from a standstill position in 6.0 seconds, which is just 0.1 seconds slower than the entry-level Cayenne.

Other engine options for the Macan include a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 379 hp and 383 lb-ft and another 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 434 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

2022 Cayenne GTS Coupé. Photo: Porsche

On the other hand, the 2022 Cayenne comes equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 churning out 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, pairing with 8-speed automatic transmission. Other choices comprise a 2.9-liter V-6 turbo with 434-horsepower (the same we get in the Macan) and a 4.0-liter V8 turbo with horsepower ratings of 453, 541, and 631. Both Porsche utility vehicles use an all-wheel-drive layout to power all the wheels.

The smaller Macan wins with 19/25 mpg city/highway in fuel economy against the larger Cayenne’s 17/22 mpg city/highway.

However, Cayenne’s larger fuel tank (23.7 gallons) with 521 miles highway range makes it more suitable for long road trips than Macan’s 17.1 gallons tank with 428 miles highway range.

2022 Macan GTS. Photo: Porsche

Size & Cargo

The Macan is shorter in length (7.6-in less), height (3.0-in less), width (2.0-in less), and wheelbase (3.5-in less). However, its smaller footprint makes it easier to maneuver in the city.

While both Porsche SUVs can seat five passengers, the Cayenne is better if you want more room for occupants to stretch their legs and carry extra luggage. The new Macan offers 17.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 52.9 cubic feet, with seats folded against Cayenne’s 27.2 cubic feet and 60.3 cubic feet.

Standard Features

Since the Cayenne is a bigger, more powerful, and costlier alternative to the Macan, it comes with extra features. Our 2022 Porsche Cayenne vs Macan analysis reveals that both have many similarities when it comes to standard features.

Both sport-utility vehicles come equipped with standard USB ports, voice command functionality, various driver assistance facilities, satellite radio and MP3 player, a multi-zone climate control system, a navigation system, power liftgate, wireless smart device connectivity, and so on.

Nevertheless, the Cayenne exceeds expectations with an optional head-up display, higher towing capacity, and optional convenience features like cooled rear seats, seat-massage, and a hands-free liftgate.

Cayenne vs Macan interiors: photo comparison

Cayenne interior vs Macan interior. Photos: Porsche

Safety

Both SUVs boast almost the same standard safety equipment, including a backup camera, front & rear parking aid, ABS, brake assist, stability control, and traction control. Features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and lane departure warning (the Macan has it as standard) are optional. Additionally, the Cayenne has seven airbags, while the Macan offers six.

Which SUV is Better in our 2022 Porsche Cayenne vs Macan Comparison?

If you are an individual/family who needs to commute daily within the city, the new Porsche Macan with its turbo power delivery and receptive handling is a superb option in the luxury compact SUV class. However, if you value more capacity for cargo, passengers, and towing, especially for long weekend escapes, the new 2022 Cayenne is hard to beat in the luxury mid-size SUV segment.

Only thing missing in Porsche’s SUV stable? A full-size, 8-passenger option but some questions remain before a 3-row Porsche arrives. For more news, reviews, and product info for each Porsche SUV, hit up our pages below: