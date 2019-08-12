Currently set to Index
      The CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

      News Editor
      Powered by a 435-hp V8, this 1968 Bronco by Ohio-based Classic Ford Broncos needs no intro. Restored to perfection this vintage SUV is sold out at $225,000.
      Tactical

      1,000-hp 2020 Rezvani TANK Built for the Streets

      Amee Reehal
      Is your full-size SUV not cutting it? Maybe it’s time for an XUV. The 2020 Rezvani TANK is a street-legal, 1,000-hp beast with thermal/night vision system.
      Recreational

      Rafael Nadal’s Insane 80-foot Luxury Yacht

      Gear Editor
      The Rafael Nadal gear kit includes the usual goods from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the tennis star can add this to the list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht.
      Lexus

      Lexus GXOR Concept SUV

      News Editor
      Lexus GX enthusiasts who value off-road capabilities with ultimate SUV luxury will hit the floor upon laying eyes on the GXOR Concept. Produce more, we say.
2020 rezvani tank

1,000-hp 2020 Rezvani TANK Built for the Streets

Chiseled road warrior with military pedigree

By Amee Reehal

Is your full-size SUV not cutting it? Maybe it’s time for an XUV (Xtreme Utility Vehicle) to fight off the crazies at the local Walmart. Say hi to the 2020 Rezvani TANK — a street-legal, military inspired off-roader by the California-based company specializing in ballistic armor protected beasts for everyday driving. With a 6.2L supercharged V8 under the hood, the TANK puts down 1,000-hp with on-demand 4×4 and sits on a refined suspension system for a smoother ride rolling on burly 37-inch tires. According to Ferris Rezvani, the company’s CEO, “the new TANK is easily the toughest and most powerful production SUV in the world.” We can’t argue with that based on their other SUV creations we’ve featured in the past. Sporting a steel body-on-frame design, this chiseled yet stylish hauler comes with a thermal/night vision system, a roof-mounted LED light bar, and electro-magnetic pulse protection. Inside, Rezvani kept it on the upscale side with a 7.9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, hand-stitched leather, and suede headliner. Starting at US$155,000, learn more about the 2020 Rezvani TANK here. 

Tactical

The Rezvani Tank Military Edition Should Checkoff Most of the SUV Must-Haves

Amee Reehal -
When you need a personal tank with added protection. The Rezvani Tank Military Edition sells for $300K and includes rear smoke, bulletproof glass, and thermal night vision to get started. We're sold.
Read more
Tactical

Yagu Armoured Vehicle by Israeli-based Plasan | The Next-Level, Ballistic ATV

Amee Reehal -
When survival on the roads is key, you need a tactical vehicle - whether it’s defending off militants in war-torn countries or the crazies at the local Walmart parking lot.
Read more
Tactical

The New Rezvani Tank Can Be Yours for US$178,000

News Editor -
This US$178,000 Tactical Urban Vehicle by Rezvani is built for any off-road and on-road challenge. With thermal night vision for good measure.
Read more
Tactical

The Dual-Tracked Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank Will Fight Traffic Like a Champ

News Editor -
Everyone needs a tank, right? The Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank by Howe and Howe Tech might just be the answer. But expect 6+ months to get one.
Read more
Tactical

The INKAS Hudson APC armoured personnel carrier for 8 passengers — and one turret operator

News Editor -
The new Hudson APC by INKAS is a highly-maneuverable and configurable armoured personnel carrier for SWAT. Or, the zombie apocalypse.
Read more
Ford

Ride Safe & Secure With USSV’s Rhino GX

News Editor -
Built on the Ford 450 Super Duty, the Rhino GX is an all-terrain vehicle that will take you wherever you need to go -- no matter what the environment.
Read more
Ford News

Gurkha RPV Tactical Armoured Vehicle Now Civilian-Friendly

News Editor -
Built on the Ford F-550 chassis, the 19,500-pound Canadian Gurkha RPV monster is now a grocery-getter.
Read more
