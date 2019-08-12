Is your full-size SUV not cutting it? Maybe it’s time for an XUV (Xtreme Utility Vehicle) to fight off the crazies at the local Walmart. Say hi to the 2020 Rezvani TANK — a street-legal, military inspired off-roader by the California-based company specializing in ballistic armor protected beasts for everyday driving. With a 6.2L supercharged V8 under the hood, the TANK puts down 1,000-hp with on-demand 4×4 and sits on a refined suspension system for a smoother ride rolling on burly 37-inch tires. According to Ferris Rezvani, the company’s CEO, “the new TANK is easily the toughest and most powerful production SUV in the world.” We can’t argue with that based on their other SUV creations we’ve featured in the past. Sporting a steel body-on-frame design, this chiseled yet stylish hauler comes with a thermal/night vision system, a roof-mounted LED light bar, and electro-magnetic pulse protection. Inside, Rezvani kept it on the upscale side with a 7.9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, hand-stitched leather, and suede headliner. Starting at US$155,000, learn more about the 2020 Rezvani TANK here.