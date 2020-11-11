Remember the days when pickup trucks were good old pickup trucks? Well, those days are numbered with newcomers like the Tesla Cybertruck, new GMC Hummer EV, and Rivian R1T redefining the game. Now, we can add the Rezvani Hercules 6×6 to the mix — a 1,300-hp, V8-powered beast the California-based company is dubbing the god of all trucks. And for good reason. Powered by a standard 3.6L V8 powertrain, customers can ramp it up with either 6.4L SRT V8 good for 500-hp or the top-end 7.0L supercharged V8 producing over 1,000 horses. To conquer pretty much any terrain, the Hercules 6×6 truck comes with two off-road packages raising ground clearance with a 3-inch FOX off-road suspension — the completely hidden auto retracting side steps are also a nice, stealthy touch. Huge 16-inch, 8 piston brake callipers ensure this 6-wheeled monster is equipped with powerful braking. A true apocalypse-ready machine fit for the military, this Rezvani truck incorporates the thermal/night vision system (FLIR) and electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) protection we first saw in the company’s insane SUVs, including the 1,000-hp 2020 Rezvani TANK and the Rezvani Tank Military Edition. We won’t get into it but you can learn more about the Department of Defense (DOD) approved EMP system here. Inside, customers can choose from over 10 styles of ergonomically designed seats; outside, the cleanly integrated LED light bar above the windshield opens up the road ahead when night duties call. Sitting 79-inches high, 90-inches wide, and stretching a whopping 244-inch in length, the Rezvani Hercules 6×6 truck isn’t exactly a suburban chariot. But if the $225,000 price tag is within reach, so is a new garage pad.
Rezvani’s military grade Hercules 6×6 truck is apocalypse-ready
Night vision, military grade defence, and 1,300-hp gets things started for $225,000.
- Advertisement -
CATEGORIES:FeaturedAdventure VehiclesTactical
UP NEXT
Review: Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tire
So, are the Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires built for SUVs & crossovers any good? We put the high-end winter-rated snow tire to the test.
Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition
Ram reveals the 2021 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition heavy-duty pickup with special badging, upscale interior, a distinct grill & more.
LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR
The famous brick builder enters the world of GT endurance racing with the new 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR, part of the Technic lineup.
2022 VW Golf R specs reveal a 315-hp track weapon with unassuming looks
The most powerful Golf in VW's history is here. The 2022 Golf R boasts specs like 315-hp, torque vectoring, new 4MOTION, a Drift mode & more.
Best 2020 Compact SUV: These 5 Models Top Our List
Shopping for a smaller 2020 model SUV? These 5 compact utility vehicles are the best, according to our motor writers.
Subaru Canada keeps 2021 Impreza pricing unchanged, adds more features
The 2021 Impreza remains Canada's most affordable AWD sedan, but Subaru sweetens the pot with more standard features like EyeSight & more.
Toyota’s Small SUV & Crossover Lineup: Up Close with Each Model
Toyota touts an impressive roster of SUVs & crossovers, but let's look at the small & compact models including RAV4, new Venza, and CH-R.
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD Review
Does the 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD offer the engagement at everyday speeds that you'd expect from a 'sports sedan?'
Hennessy’s $225,000 VelociRaptor V8 Bronco is an understated, 750-hp beast
Ford doesn't offer a 2021 Bronco V8, but Texas-tuner Hennessey's 750-hp VelociRaptor V8 Bronco off-roader should do the trick. Only 24 units.
Chat with GMC’s Design Director about the Hummer EV’s Sci-Fi looks & open-air interior
What influenced the 2022 Hummer EV's futuristic design & interior? If you said Halo’s M12 Warthog & video game guru Sid Meier, you're right.
The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Porsche dials up the electric range on 2021 Cayenne plug-in hybrid models
All Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid models - including E-Hybrid & Turbo S E-Hybrid versions - gain electric range & battery capacity for 2021.