By now, Volvo’s plans of an electrified future is essentially drilled into our minds, and it all starts with this: the XC40 Recharge – a stylish little hauler based on the brand’s top-selling XC40 compact SUV. Launched in concept form in Los Angeles, the XC40 is a big deal for the Swedish brand – it is both their first model to appear in the company’s new Recharge car line concept while making its mark as their first ever fully electric car. Again, a big launch for Volvo already boasting an impressive lineup of handsome, sleek sport utilities with plans to make all-electric cars 50-percent of global sales by 2025, replacing all other gas-powered vehicles with hybrids which are expected to makeup 20-percent of total sales in 2020. As the chief executive puts it, “We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric.” Powered by a fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain, expect the 2020 XC40 Recharge to dish out 408-hp with a range of over 400 km (WLTP) on a single charge. 40 minutes with the fast-charger system will provide about 80% battery capacity to hit the road, while the cabin finds an Android-powered infotainment and Volvo On Call digital connected services platform. Right now, Volvo’s the rare brand offering a plug-in variant on every model in its line-up. That includes the bigger, bolder large XC90 SUV if the small haulers aren’t your thing. Check out more photos and the XC40 Recharge video here.
Volvo Drops its First EV with the New 2020 XC40 Recharge Compact SUV
Kickstarting the Swede's new Recharge lineup of all-electric vehicles
