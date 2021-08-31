2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Review: Our Take After 4 Months

KTM knows damn good and well that no one needs a 105-horsepower dirt bike. However, in true KTM fashion, they decided to build the 2021 890 Adventure R anyways, and of course we’re all the better for it. I mean, what else should we expect from the company that brought us the 180-horsepower supermoto and the fuel-injected two-stroke?

No, KTM has never really specialized in building “sensible” machines. They know there are enough of those out there already. Instead, KTM builds outrageous fun factories, and that’s exactly what the new 890 is meant to be.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R. Photo: KTM

New 889cc engine with an added 90cc of displacement Engine featuring 20% more rotating masses (Euro5)

More power with 105 hp @ 8,000rpm

Added torque with 100 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Reinforced clutch

Improved ABS and Traction Control

Reworked shifting for faster gear changes

Updated Quickshifter+ (optional)

New handlebar switch for Cruise Control function

Chassis upgrades with aluminum steering head tube & lighter subframe

Reworked front & rear brakes

New suspension settings

For the past few months I’ve been spending my weekends with KTM’s latest middleweight adventure machine, splitting my time between off road trails, winding country roads, and the occasional stretch of highway. If you’re considering buying one yourself, there are a few things you should know.

First, a quick look at some worth specs:

It May Cost You Your License

I don’t know about you, but there’s something about riding my old dirt bike on public roads that just casts a spell on me. Suddenly, the only amount of throttle I can grab is “all of it.” Every stop sign is an excuse to slide the rear tire. Every bump in the road is a reason to get the front wheel off the ground. And, for better or worse, that’s exactly what the KTM 890 Adventure R does to me too,.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R. Photo: KTM

That’s because once you get the thing up above 10mph or so, it actually starts to feel like a dirt bike. And it’s not just the long-travel suspension, knobby tires, or 21 inch front wheel either.

No, I place the blame for the 890’s dirt bike soul squarely on the engineers at KTM. See, by storing all of the 890 Adventure R’s 5.3 gallons of fuel down low on the frame, KTM has built a bike that feels more maneuverable and confidence-inspiring than anything else in the segment.

And you feel it both on and off the pavement.

In turns the 890 Adventure R is light handling and so comfortable leaned over that it’s easy to forget you’re sitting on big, knobby Continental TKC-80 rubber. Just drop the bike into street mode to get all the unbridled power and throttle response the KTM has to offer, then start pushing the limits looking for that traction control light as you rip out of corners.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R. Photo: KTM

And while the 890 is an absolute thrill on the street and more than happy doing long miles on the highway, we all know that’s not why you’d buy one. It’s that whole “100-horsepower dirt bike” thing we were talking about earlier.

Displacement 889 cm³ Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger Starter Electric starter Stroke and Bore 68.8 mm and 90.7 mm Clutch PASC anti-hopping clutch, mechanically operated ABS Bosch 9.1 MP (including Cornering-ABS and off-road mode, disengageable) Front Brake Disc Diameter 320 mm Rear Brake Disc Diameter 260 mm Frame Design Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated Front Suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension XACT WP PDS mono shock

Off-road Impressions: How does the 2021 KTM Adventure 890 R perform?

I’ve ridden a handful of bigger bikes (like the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R) off-road and if I’m being honest, I don’t love it. I always feel like all that weight makes me focus more on being cautious than having a good time and hooning around, which is the whole point of going off road if you ask me.

With the KTM 890 Adventure R, I don’t have that problem. It took about ten seconds of being in the dirt for those big-bike scaries to disappear. Suddenly I was on just another high-powered KTM enduro. It was all big twists of the throttle, trying to roost out of every turn (which is absolutely possible thanks to Rally Mode), and looking for every little bump or crest to try to get a little airtime.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R. Photo: KTM

Speaking of airtime, I really can’t say enough about the suspension on this thing. The 48mm WP Xplor fork and matching rear shock are just so well done there’s really no fear of hitting any harsh bottom or even finding the limit for 99% of us.

I’m absolutely no pro, but these suspenders have politely eaten every jump or big drop I’ve thrown their way.

With that being said, let me also say that although I believe this bike is 100% professional grade equipment, it’s not just for professionals. I’ve put friends who are brand new to off-roading on the KTM 890 Adventure R, and you’d never guess it was their first outing following behind them.

And in a sense, I think that’s kind of the beauty of the 890. Thanks to all the smart engineering, state of the art traction control, and well-designed rider modes, the Adventure R can be just as forgiving as it is thrilling. Besides, Rally Mode will always be there waiting for you whenever you’re ready for i

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R pictures

