KTM X BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23: Luxury Naked Bike with Attitude

We don’t typically come across naked bikes, void of a windscreen and fairings, that are both badass and luxurious. Yet, that’s exactly what the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 is, courtesy of another collaboration between a pair of European heavy hitters. Based on the the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO platform, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 is a luxury naked bike with impressive performance capabilities, boasting a sleek and aggressive design, with a black and silver colour scheme. In the mix, it features advanced technology, including traction control and multiple riding modes.

Power comes from a 1,301cc engine that produces 140 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque, and can reach a top speed of 186 mph. Plus, a lightweight carbon fiber body and a high-performance exhaust system. The special edition motorcycle’s suspension has been specially designed by WP Suspension, paired to Brembo brakes and custom forged aluminum wheels. As for worthy tech, the rare KTM Brabus bike also has a digital instrument cluster with a colour TFT display that can be customized with various accessories and options.

According to KTM and Brabus, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 is the result of their shared passion for motorcycles and high-performance vehicles. The two companies have previously collaborated on other projects, including the KTM X-Bow GT and the Brabus Ultimate E pocket rocket. But with only 290 units of this naked bike being produced across selected markets (and all accounted for already), this roughly $45,000 KTM 1290 likely won’t be sitting in your garage anytime soon. But hey, there’s a waitlist.