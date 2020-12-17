Lincoln Lincoln Navigator

Navigator looks sharp in Lincoln’s new 2021 Black Label Special Edition Package

A new two-tone look with blacked-out accents separates the 2021 Navigator from the pack.

2021 Navigator Black Label Edition
For the first time, Lincoln introduces the Black Label Special Edition Package, with the luxury brand’s flagship SUV as the initial recipient. Building on the popular Reserve Monochromatic Package across their SUV lineup, this new two-tone look with sleek black accents is for buyers looking to differentiate their large hauler from the pack; it’s a special edition to the currently available Black Label trim which accounted for close to 20-percent of Navigator sales in 2020. As Lincoln puts it, “Black is a great partner to almost any colour, providing a brighter appearance and more contrast – this makes Navigator really stand out.” Available on 2021 Navigators in one of six exterior colours (Flight Blue, Pristine White, Chroma Crystal Blue, Silver Radiance, Chroma Molten Gold, Burgundy Velvet), the Black Label upgrade includes massive 22-inch black aluminum wheels sporting a 12-spoke design, a blacked-out front mesh grille, a rear black spoiler, and black sideview mirror caps. The black-on-white contrast look, as seen in these pictures, looks particularly sharp and really suites this long-running, 3-row SUV which received a complete redesign in 2018. As more young buyers continue to gravitate towards the Lincoln brand, standing out and looking different is clearly a big part of the purchase decision. The Black Label Special Edition Package will be available Spring 2021. 

