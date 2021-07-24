2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Review

When Toyota reintroduced its Supra performance offering in 2020 enthusiast drivers rejoiced, as high-powered, rear-wheel-drive sports cars had largely become extinct in the marketplace. Developed in partnership with BMW, the new Supra offered aggressive bodywork and a 335-horsepower 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine. Sales were strong, but there was room to improve, and for 2021 Toyota expanded the range to include an entry level 2.0-litre four-cylinder model and a limited edition range topper called the A91. However, the real big news for 2021 is the fact that GR Supra 3.0 has been re-engineered and arrives at dealerships with an updated chassis and a substantial boost in horsepower.

Styling

The Supra sits low and its length looks exaggerated by its long hood short back design. This design language was very popular in the latter part of the 20th century with European marques like Ferrari, Jaguar and Aston Martin. America’s Corvette sported similar architecture until the C8 arrived, as did various Japanese models like the last iteration of the Supra (Mark IV) and even the Nissan GTR.

The 2021 GR Supra represents a modern interpretation of the Mark IV Supra and has the perfect mix of creases, folds, intakes and aero bits to give it plenty of curb appeal, and the eye is really drawn to it. It avoids looking gaudy and slapped together like many tuner-shop specials, instead looking purposeful and athletic, which in fact it is. This car has been equipped to perform, the pretty just happened.

Interior

Like most Toyota products the interior of the GR Supra is stylish, clean and modern. As this is a driver’s car it is evident that the company’s designers kept the look and layout of the dash uncluttered and all business. All controls and switchgear are well placed and remain highly visible, and most become intuitive to use in short order. The compact gauge clustre is crisp and clear, but is backed up by a heads up display that projects on the windscreen so that the driver can retain his or her focus on the road ahead.

Sitting atop the centre stack is an 8.8-inch touch-screen display that gives you easy access to navigation, music and hands-free calls. Audiophiles will appreciate the presence of a premium 425-watt JBL sound system that comes with 12 carefully matched speakers. The tech-savvy buyer will notice Toyota Supra Connect, a suite of apps and services offered by Toyota to provide you with assistance when needed as well as keep you connected to the world around you. A wireless smartphone charger and Apple CarPlay are the icing on the cake.

The 14-way adjustable sport bucket seats have been designed to help hold you securely in place when you are driving at the limit or exploring a twisty road, but still remain comfortable enough for extended use. The taut leather hides are high quality, and obvious care has been taken with regards to the standard of fit-and-finish throughout the tidy cabin.

Taller individuals will appreciate that there is a substantial amount of headroom in the Supra, as the headliner has been excavated to allow for a helmet to be worn. Toyota refers to this as the double bubble roof and the exterior channels help reduce aerodynamic drag as well as reflect the company’s sporting past. I stand 6’2″ tall and found that I had plenty of room to spare above my head. The same was true for legroom, as the car’s long hood design allows for an extended foot well.

Performance, Handling, and Drive Impressions

Ask any real car person what they are looking for in an upgrade and you are likely to hear “more power!” Well Toyota listened, and the engineering team managed to boost the output of the turbocharged 3.0L inline-six-cylinder by an incredible 14 percent. This gem of a power plant features a quick spool twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. It now produces a lofty 382-hp (@ 5,800 rpm) and 368 lb-ft of torque, up from last year’s unit which offered 335 hp (@ 5,000 rpm) and 365 lb-ft. Power is delivered to the rear wheels by the same eight-speed automatic transmission as was used on last year’s car, but this unit is both smooth and efficient.

How is the GR Supra on the road?

The GR Supra is not a supercar like the Nissan GTR, but it will deliver an extremely exhilarating driving experience for much less money and proved to be very useable as a daily driver. Put the car in Sport mode and the car becomes a finely tuned weapon. The response of the throttle, transmission and steering get sharper, the exhaust note begins to burble and snort a little louder, and the active rear differential prepares to adjust torque distribution between the wheels as needed.

Accelerating is a blast as the nose rises gently as the car settles back on its haunches and the car rockets to 100 km/h in a tick under four seconds. There is little evidence of turbo lag and the sound of the engine and sport exhaust working in concert reminds you that this car is a true sports machine without being too raucous, which is a good thing as it will preserve your relations with your neighbours. The paddle shifters make short work of gear changes, and allow you as the driver to select the optimal shift points based on road conditions and purpose.

The GR Supra is a car that communicates its intentions to the driver through feel- whether that be through the seat or through the steering-wheel- but with near 50:50 weight distribution and an adaptive variable sport suspension the car is balanced and pivots when you want it to, and goes where you want it to go. As a small car with relatively big horsepower and rear-wheel-drive it requires some finesse, but the learning curve is gradual and the GR Supra reacts in a way that will inspire confidence in the willing and attentive driver. But you have to respect it. If things do go awry the big ventilated Brembo disc brakes and Toyota’s advanced traction and stability control systems react to help rein things in.

The car we tested was shoed with super sticky Michelin high-performance tires which gave the car phenomenal grip, and the chassis and suspension have been engineered to instantaneously react to road irregularities. The multi-link rear suspension and Macpherson strut front suspension work in concert to keep the tires planted to the road while front and rear stabilizer bars and a front strut tower brace help the car remain stiff and free of twist. There is just the occasional hint of under steer when you drive the car aggressively through tight radius turns, but it never felt unsettling and is expected in a rear-wheel-drive layout. Think of it as a gentle reminder that you need to pay a little more attention when driving the car near its limits.

Safety

Toyota is a brand that puts automobile safety at the forefront so the GR Supra is outfitted with an extensive list of standard features. These include six-lens LED headlights, LED tail lamps, Adaptive Front Lighting System with automatic high-beams, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, a back-up camera, Road Sign Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Full Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Sonar, and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Takeaway

There are lots of performance offerings available at this price point, but few compare to the GR Supra when it comes to driver enjoyment. There’s just something about hustling a rear-wheel-drive sports car through a series of turns at speed that can’t be matched by an all-wheel-drive or front-wheel-drive alternative. Add to this the fact that this car has a relatively low cost of entry and is backed by one of the most reliable car companies in the business and the lucky purchaser will be rewarded for many years to come.

Technical Specifications: 2021 Toyota GR Supra

Layout: Front-engine, RWD

Engine: 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo, DOHC 24-valve inline six-cylinder

Horsepower: 382 @ 5,800-6,500 rpm

Torque (lb-ft): 368 @ 1,800 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic with paddle shift controls

Brakes: Brembo four-piston ventilated disc brakes front and rear

Cargo Volume (L): 290

Fuel Economy (L/100km): 10.6 City; 8.0 Highway

2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Gallery

