Say Hi to the First 2020 Corvette to Roll Off the Production Line

2020 corvette release date
Chevrolet Chevrolet Corvette

In full production mode

By News Editor

You’re staring down the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to roll off the production line. Built out of GM’s Bowling Green Assembly in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the controversial mid-engine coupe will hit dealerships sometime late February to early March 2020 with an easy-to-swallow $59,995 starting price point (including fees/tax). The new Stingray goes down in history as the quickest Vette in the muscle car’s near 70 year existence, reaching 60 mph in only 2.9 seconds. All thanks to the 6.2L LT2 Small Block V8 engine paired to Chevy’s new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Even without the Z51 setup, the base Corvette will hit 0-60 in an impressive and almost identical time of 3.0-seconds while accomplishing the quarter-mile in 11.2-seconds at 123 mph, compared to the 11.2-seconds at 121 mph with the Z51 upgrade. Expect 495-hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque from the naturally aspirated V8 with the performance exhaust bolted on. Love it or hate it, we’re pretty sure Chevy will sell a boat load of the most powerful Vette in 66 years — and the jet-inspired design, fast-shifting ability, and retractable hardtop certainly won’t hurt. If the entry-level 1LT trim isn’t enough, go for the $71,945 3LT range-topper with leather GT2 seats surfaced with carbon fibre and a custom leather-wrapped interior.

