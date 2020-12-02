Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza Limited Review

Part-Lexus, part-RAV4: Does Toyota’s new SUV have the substance to go with its style?

Graham Heeps
UPDATED:
2021 Toyota Venza review
- Advertisement -

The Venza nameplate returns to Toyota’s 2021 lineup in North America after five years away, reimagined as a two-row, five-seat SUV with premium aspirations. The new model – marketed as the Harrier in Japan – shares its underpinnings with the successful RAV4 Hybrid but looks and feels completely different, with the goal of appealing to a younger, more tech and style-focused clientele.

How much does the 2021 Toyota Venza cost?

The three-model Venza range starts at US$32,470 / C$38,490 for the LE, rising through the XLE at US$36,000 / C$44,490 to the US$39,800 / C$47,690 Limited. All three cars are mechanically identical and come as standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver assistance systems.

We drove a Limited whose only optional extra was a coat of attractive Blizzard Pearl paint (C$255/US$425), but some of the Canadian Limited’s standard features are only available at extra cost in the US.

Completely redesigned exterior styling

2021 Toyota Venza front exterior headlight
2021 Toyota Venza. Photo: Toyota

Much like the distinction between the Ford Escape and the upcoming Bronco Sport, in the Venza, Toyota has created a vehicle that looks completely different from its RAV4 cousin. The look is a sleek complement to the RAV4’s angular aesthetic. The styling is arguably more Lexus than Toyota, with an F-Pace-style, rounded rear end that features a full-width LED strip. The Limited’s intricate, 19in alloys are the biggest available on the Venza.

2021 Venza interior and equipment

The differentiation continues inside, where Toyota has majored on design and quality. No doubt about it, the Venza’s dashboard and centre console are among the most original and stylish in the class. The quality of the materials in our Limited car wouldn’t have been out of place in a luxury vehicle – the padded door cappings were an unexpected highlight – and the fit and finish are excellent. We liked the classy black/java (brown) colour combination, too.

2021 Toyota Venza interior front cabin
2021 Toyota Venza. Photo: Toyota

There are times when style triumphs over substance however, notably in the touch-sensitive buttons, a concept once tried and since abandoned by Cadillac. You get a clean, minimalist look, but chunky, tactile switches are always a better bet for the most used controls, in our view. There’s no knob for volume control on the dash or centre console – touch-buttons provide +/- adjustment – but at least the driver has volume buttons on the steering wheel.

The digital rear-view mirror is a cutting-edge piece of tech, providing a notably wider view than a conventional mirror, but its flaws were such that we soon flicked the switch to revert to a physical mirror. In particular, we found the digital mirror to be prone to too many reflections, which provided a confusing picture of the road behind, especially at night.

2021 Toyota Venza interior rear legroom
2021 Toyota Venza. Photo: Toyota

More successful is the clever Star Gaze fixed panoramic glass roof, which transforms from clear to frosted to provide shade at the touch of a button. Like the head-up display, it’s standard in Canada but a US$1,400 cost-option south of the border.

As you’d expect from a car that shares its platform with the Camry and RAV4, there’s plenty of passenger space, front and back. We weren’t convinced by the available luggage capacity though, despite it being on paper only slightly down on the RAV4 at 1,028L (36.3 cu. ft).

Hybrid powertrain: how does the 2021 Venza perform?

The Venza’s proven, AWD hybrid powertrain – comprising a 2.5-litre gasoline engine and two electric motors, for a combined 219 HP – delivers ample performance for the urban and highway environments in which most Venzas will spend their time. We recorded a healthy 7L/100km (33.6mpg) over 250km of driving, with around 30% of our time spent driving electric around town, according to the handy meter in the instrument cluster.

Driving impressions

2021 Toyota Venza Limited
2021 Toyota Venza Limited. Photo: Toyota

You can guess from looking at the Venza that the driving experience will be big on smooth, refined progress – and that’s exactly how it plays out. It’s quiet and comfortable, with precise but unengaging steering. It’s not a car for enthusiast drivers, nor is it meant to be, and that’s fine. Our test vehicle was fitted with Yokohama iceGUARD G075 winter tires, which felt secure in cold and snowy conditions. You’ll find more on some of the best winter tires in our roundup here.

The only disappointing aspect of the driving experience was the Venza’s aggressive lane-tracing assistance system, which, in its desire to keep the car centred in the lane, fought much too hard to counteract the driver’s steering inputs. As we’ve said before, the problem with poorly tuned safety systems is that if the driver loses confidence in them or finds their intervention annoying, they’ll be switched off, at which point there’s no safety benefit at all.

Takeaway: is the new Venza SUV worth it?

The Venza is an interesting addition to the Toyota lineup and to the market as a whole, providing a distinctive alternative to the big-selling RAV4 and something of a bridge to a more expensive Lexus. Toyota is pitching it as a niche product that will sell in smaller numbers than the RAV4, to a different group of customers. We think that with its focus on premium design and technology, the Venza has a good chance of meeting that brief.

Pros

  • interesting alternative to mainstream SUVs
  • original, stylish, high-quality interior
  • clever, switchable Star Gaze glass roof

Cons

  • touch-buttons not always the answer
  • flawed digital rear-view mirror
  • aggressive lane-tracing assist

Exterior and interior 2021 Venza pictures:

  • 2021 Toyota Venza front profile
  • 2021 Toyota Venza
  • 2021 Toyota Venza rear head on
  • 2021 Toyota Venza rear profile
  • 2021 Toyota Venza headlight up close
  • 2021 Toyota Venza limited rear look
  • 2021 Toyota Venza limited driving blue
  • 2021 Toyota Venza interior front cabin
  • 2021 Toyota Venza limited cockpit
  • 2021 Toyota Venza shifter
  • 2021 Toyota Venza centre stack lower part
  • 2021 Toyota Venza le screen
  • 2021 Toyota Venza XLE touchscreen
  • 2021 Toyota Venza gauges
  • 2021 Toyota Venza armrest controls
  • 2021 Toyota Venza LE centre storage
  • 2021 Toyota Venza XLE rear seat down white model
  • 2021 Toyota Venza limited back seats
  • 2021 Toyota Venza trunk
  • 2021 Toyota Venza engine
  • 2021 Toyota Venza LE red front
  • 2021 Toyota Venza top view
  • 2021 Toyota Venza LE front look red
  • 2021 Toyota Venza white front
Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Graham Heeps
Based in Calgary, AB, Graham’s outlets include Autocar, Professional Motorsport World, Turnology.com and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology. A lifelong motorsports fan, he’s a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the Guild of Motoring Writers and the Motor Press Guild, speaks German and collects Matchbox cars (at the same time).
FILED UNDER:
SUV and Crossover Reviews2021 SUV and Crossover ReviewsFeaturedToyotaCar ReviewsToyota Reviews

UP NEXT

Land Rover Defender

2021 Land Rover Defender 110 Review

Louis-Philippe Dubé -
Full review of the new Defender 110 with the P400 powerplant upgrade. Sure, we take it off-road, but how does it perform on everyday roads?
Read more
GMC

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Review

Graham Heeps -
GMC's popular mid-size truck gets new trim level promising extra off-road prowess. Our review of the new AT4 model interior, power & more.
Read more
Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer XLT Review

Amee Reehal -
Ford redesigned the Explorer for 2020, and the XLT benefits from this with leaner looks, improved interior & better towing. Our full review.
Read more
Ducati

Ducati and Lamborghini team up on limited Diavel 1260 livery

News Editor -
Limited to only 630 units, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle adds massive carbon, more gold, and loads of Lambo flair.
Read more
Toyota

Closer Look at Toyota’s Redesigned, Hybrid-Only 2021 Sienna Minivan

Graham Heeps -
Toyota's 4th-generation Sienna minivan gains a complete redesign. Here's a full preview of 2021 price, hybrid engine, interior & XSE trim.
Read more
Motorcycles

DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto

News Editor -
Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto's roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as...
Read more
Mazda

First Drive: 2021 Mazda3 GT Turbo Review & Specs

Travis Persaud -
The Mazda3's top-tier GT trim finally gets a turbo for 2021. Our full review of the AWD sedan's road performance, horsepower, specs & more.
Read more
Lincoln Nautilus

New Nautilus SUV gains a refined grill & updated interior with 13.2-inch touchscreen

Amee Reehal -
Lincoln's mid-size luxury SUV gains a bigger touchscreen, front grill redesign & updated interior features. New Nautilus arrives early 2021.
Read more
Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Midnight Edition Review

Graham Heeps -
Life in the city with the all-black monster that is the 2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with the Midnight Edition package. Our full review.
Read more
Subaru BRZ

Subaru boosts the new BRZ’s power & performance on updated 2022 model

Amee Reehal -
More horsepower & torque, the 2nd-generation Subaru BRZ is lower, wider & lighter for 2022, easily competing with track cars twice its price.
Read more
Infiniti

Infiniti reveals the new 268-hp QX55 coupe SUV sporting progressive looks & performance

Amee Reehal -
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is the luxury brand's all-new, coupe SUV. Here's a look at specs, horsepower, the QX55 SENSORY top model & more.
Read more
Tactical

Rezvani’s military grade Hercules 6×6 truck is apocalypse-ready

Amee Reehal -
If you can afford the Rezvani truck's $225,000 price you can buy a new garage pad. Night vision, 1,300-hp, 6-wheel drive gets things started.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New Michelin Defender LTX M/S Tires

Russell Purcell -
We take the new Michelin Defender LTX M/S off-road in Vermont and put the popular light truck tire to the test.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Closer Look at the 2020 Outback’s Towing Capacity

News Editor -
The Outback's towing capacity had always been subpar. Finally, Subaru's 2020 redesigned, 6th-generation mid-size SUV gets an 800 pound pulling increase.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2019 Toyota Prius AWD sideview

World Debut: New All-Wheel-Drive Toyota Prius Is All-Weather Ready

2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition side view

2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

2018 Toyota C-HR Review front rolling

2018 Toyota C-HR Review