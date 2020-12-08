Acura

2022 Acura MDX
Gaining a wider stance and sportier looks, the redesigned 2022 MDX enters its fourth-generation, riding on a new SUV platform with the MDX’s first-ever double wishbone front suspension.

The entry-level MDX with front-wheel drive starts at $46,900 MSRP; across Canada, all-wheel drive is standard, starting at C$56,405. 

The range-topping MDX with Advance Package and all-wheel drive starts at $60,650; In Canada, the top model is the MDX w/ Platinum Elite Package with a C$67,405 tag. 

2022 MDX price:

MSRP from Acura; excludes destination charge & fees, tax.

United States

3.5L V6, FWD3.5L V6, AWD
MDX$46,900$48,900
MDX w/ Technology Package$51,600$53,600
MDX A-Spec$57,100
MDX w/ Advance Package$60,650

Canada

3.5L V6, AWD
MDX$56,405
MDX w/ Technology Package$60,405
MDX A-Spec$63,405
MDX w/ Platinum Elite Package$67,405

The same 3.5L V6 engine from last year powers the 2022 model, producing identical 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque numbers, though the engine has been enhanced, according to Acura. The Type S variant finds a 3.0L turbocharged V6 good for 355-hp and 354 lb.-ft. of torque – the most power in an Acura SUV ever.

The new interior ramps it up with better materials for a more upscale feel, coupled with an all-digital instrumentation setup the luxury brand calls the Acura Precision Cockpit.

Reigning champ as the all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV in the US, the 2022 model has come a long way since first hitting the market 20 years ago.

Here's a list of more 2022 SUV and crossover models to check out.

