Gaining a wider stance and sportier looks, the redesigned 2022 MDX enters its fourth-generation, riding on a new SUV platform with the MDX’s first-ever double wishbone front suspension.
The entry-level MDX with front-wheel drive starts at $46,900 MSRP; across Canada, all-wheel drive is standard, starting at C$56,405.
The range-topping MDX with Advance Package and all-wheel drive starts at $60,650; In Canada, the top model is the MDX w/ Platinum Elite Package with a C$67,405 tag.
2022 MDX price:
MSRP from Acura; excludes destination charge & fees, tax.
United States
|3.5L V6, FWD
|3.5L V6, AWD
|MDX
|$46,900
|$48,900
|MDX w/ Technology Package
|$51,600
|$53,600
|MDX A-Spec
|–
|$57,100
|MDX w/ Advance Package
|–
|$60,650
Canada
|3.5L V6, AWD
|MDX
|$56,405
|MDX w/ Technology Package
|$60,405
|MDX A-Spec
|$63,405
|MDX w/ Platinum Elite Package
|$67,405
The same 3.5L V6 engine from last year powers the 2022 model, producing identical 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque numbers, though the engine has been enhanced, according to Acura. The Type S variant finds a 3.0L turbocharged V6 good for 355-hp and 354 lb.-ft. of torque – the most power in an Acura SUV ever.
The new interior ramps it up with better materials for a more upscale feel, coupled with an all-digital instrumentation setup the luxury brand calls the Acura Precision Cockpit.
Reigning champ as the all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV in the US, the 2022 model has come a long way since first hitting the market 20 years ago.
