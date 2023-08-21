Acura Reveals All-Electric 2024 ZDX SUV with Preliminary Specs

Acura has revealed its first pure electric model, the 2024 ZDX SUV which will offer up to 325 miles (523 kilometers) of range and up to 500 horsepower.

Acura has indicated that the mid-size, luxury ZDX SUV, the first of two Honda Motor Co. models that will use GM’s Ultium battery technology (the Honda Prologue is the other), will be available in two trims: A-Spec and Type S.

ZDX Release Date & Pricing: The 2024 Acura ZDX will be available for order later this year with a starting MSRP of around $60,000 USD ($80,000 CAD). Deliveries are expected to begin in Spring 2024.

Lineup to include 500-horsepower Type S

2024 ZDX. Photo: Acura

Peak horsepower for the single-motor (rear-wheel drive) A-Spec is rated at an estimated 340 horsepower, with an EPA-estimated range of 325 miles. A dual-motor (all-wheel drive) variant will also be available with 315 miles (507 km) of range. No output figures for that model were available at time of writing.

The ZDX Type S comes with a standard dual motor set-up that will deliver an estimated 500 horsepower and a range of about 288 miles (463 km). Both models will use 102 kWh batteries. Of note, both ZDX models sold in Canada will be dual motor only.

Below is a quick look at key performance specs for both ZDX grades.

2024 ZDX Key Specs – A-Spec and Type S:

ZDX A-Spec ZDX Type S Motor Single Motor, Optional Dual Motor Dual Motor Horsepower 320-hp 500-hp Electric Range Single Motor: 325 miles

Dual Motor: 315 miles 288 miles Battery Capacity 102 kWh 102 kWh Suspension Multi-link, Fixed Coil High-Performance Adaptive Damper Wheels 20 x 9 Aluminum-Alloy 22 x 9.5 Aluminum-Alloy Tires 265/50R20 (All-Season) 275/40R22 (All-Season)

Optional: 275/40R22 (Summer) Ventilated Front Disc / Solid Rear Disc Brakes (in.) 12.6 / 13.5 15.6 / 13.5

Brembo front brakes Towing Capacity 3,500 lbs. 3,500 lbs.

Mechanically, the ZDX trims will differ slightly, with the Type S receiving the performance-oriented kit, including a multi-link air suspension, high-performance active dampers, Brembo front brakes, 22-inch aluminum wheels, and optional 275/40R22 summer tires (275/40R22 all-seasons are standard).

The A-Spec, on the other hand, will come with a multi-link fixed coil suspension with amplitude reactive dampers, steel brakes, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 265/50R20 all-season tires.

Designed at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles

2024 ZDX. Photo: Acura Dimension Specs: Wheelbase : 121.8 in

: 121.8 in Length : 197.7 in

: 197.7 in Width : 77 in

: 77 in Height: 64.4 in

On the styling front, the ZDX is based on the Acura Precision EV Concept which was first shown at Monterey Car Week last summer. The Los Angeles-based Acura Design Studio is responsible for both cars, which feature a long wheelbase and sleek silhouette for a low and wide stance.

Like other Acuras of recent vintage, the ZDX features the brand’s Diamond Pentagon grille, Jewel-Eye LED headlights, and Chicane daytime running lights. The grille also has an illuminated surround and 3D embossed diamond pattern.

The ZDX Type S will also be the first Acura production model to receive the new Double Apex Blue Pearl paint finish, which was first shown on the Precision EV Concept. Tiger Eye Pearl, which is available on other Type S models for the TLX, MDX, and Integra, will also be offered on the top-level ZDX.

Acura ZDX Interior

2024 ZDX. Photo: Acura

On the inside, the ZDX will be finished in premium materials and will feature new technologies, including the first Acura with Google built-in, which will be standard on both trims with features such as Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant.

The ZDX will also feature an expansive amount of screen space, with a combined 22 inches covering the standard Precision Cockpit Driver Information Cluster (11 inches), and the Center Information Screen (11.3 inches). Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The latter is also an Acura first.

The AcuraWatch safety suite will be standard on all Acura ZDXs, and Type S models will be outfitted with Hands-Free Cruise driver assistance technology. It’s another Acura first bundled with AcuraWatch 360+.

2024 Acura ZDX Images