MDX Vs RDX: Acura’s Top 2 SUVs Compared

Acura SUVs have been consistently popular and praised since their release in the early- to mid-2000s. For 2022, the mid-size MDX SUV enters its 4th-generation with a substantial overhaul inside and out, versus the compact Acura RDX crossover gaining some updates including refined styling inline with its larger MDX sibling, a much quieter cabin, more standard technology and a retuned suspension.

Aside from size and being on the market for some time (MDX since 2001, and RDX since 2007), what are the other key MDX vs RDX differences? Here’s a closer look.

MDX vs RDX Size Dimensions & Styling Differences

Left: 2022 MDX vs Right: 2022 RDX (Photos: Acura)

Of course, the first thing that one would notice is the difference in size. These are both classed as crossover SUVs, but the Acura RDX is more compact than the Acura MDX. In fact, the exterior of the RDX is about 10 inches (254mm) shorter, and 4 inches (102mm) narrower than the MDX.

Here’s a look at the MDX vs RDX exterior size dimensions for 2022:

2022 Acura MDX Dimensions Wheelbase (in) 111.0 Length (in) 196.2 Width (in) 77.7 Height (in) 67.4 Track (in, front/rear) 66.3 / 66.3 Ground Clearance (in, unladen) 7.3 Angle (Approach/ Departure/ Breakover) 14.9°/ 17.4°/ 15.2° 2022 Acura RDX Dimensions Length (in) 186.8 Width (in) 74.8 Height (in) 65.7 Wheelbase (in) 108.3 Track (in, front/rear) 64.2 / 64.7 Ground Clearance (in, unladen) 8.2

The new 2022 MDX exterior changes are significant

The difference is more pronounced when we get to the 2022 MDX interior, but more on that further below. In terms of visuals, the 2022 Acura RDX is somewhat more angular, sporty and dynamic in design and tends to turn more heads. The lines are sharper, and more contemporary.

2022 Acura MDX. Photo: Russell Purcell

The outgoing MDX exterior was a little more underwhelming but has received a major overhaul for the 2022 model year in which it “undergoes its most radical design transformation yet”, according to Acura. Before the 2022 MDX arrived, however, the 2021 model still relied on a facelifted design from 2019.

Generally, the 2022 MDX’s design updates include a stronger and upright front look, more sculpted grille and hood, and overall a wider stance that suites this mid-size hauler better than the previous generation. For a better idea of styling and performance, here’s our 2022 MDX Platinum Elite review.

2022 RDX design changes are subtle but much needed

The 2019 year brought us a whole new generation of sporty RDX compact SUV design (here’s our 2019 RDX review), but even a few years later, the design can look dated, if you want to call it that. Fortunately, the refreshed 2022 RDX does gain some styling updates that are more sporty and dynamic and inspired by the new, next-gen MDX, which is also now Acura’s flagship SUV.

2022 Acura RDX

If we were going to buy the older RDX, it would be the 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition limited to 360 units with its blacked-out accents and NSX orange look.

Engine, Transmission and Performance

MDX horsepower and performance

2022 MDX

The new model gains an advanced 3.5L direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine putting down 290 peak horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque. For the first time, the new 3.5L V6 pairs to an updated 10-speed automatic transmission with Sequential SportShift and standard paddle shifters. Both FWD and AWD drivetrains are offered for 2022 (3.5L V6 + 10AT

Front Wheel Drive and 3.5L V6 + 10AT Super Handling All-Wheel Drive).

2021 MDX

What the MDX might lack in exterior looks it apparently makes up for in engines and on-road performance. Many have remarked on how the more powerful 3.5L V6 gasoline or 3.0L V6 hybrid options help to make the MDX a much more fun SUV to drive, even though it’s larger and more family-oriented.

Normally, it happens the other way around. The gasoline MDX outputs up to 290-hp and the powertrain is paired with either a 6- or 9-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid only pairs with a 7-speed DCT, but gets up to 321-hp combined.

RDX horsepower and performance

2022 RDX

The refreshed RDX keeps the same engine but improves driving dynamics and handling for 2022. This includes an updated Integrated Dynamics System offering a sportier driving feel between its four driving modes. Coupled with the retuned optional Adaptive Damper System with more response in Sport mode, more comfortable ride in Comfort mode, according to Acura. The RDX A-Spec also gains a sleeker flat bottom sport steering wheel.

2021 RDX

The RDX has a smaller 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but shouldn’t be counted out on power. Even with a significantly smaller engine, the RDX still gets up to 272-hp, and that 2.0L engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It’s fast off the mark, clearing 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds, but that acceleration and deft quickness gets less pleasing when you reach highway speeds. It takes a full 5.2 seconds to go from 80 to 112km/h.

The MDX gets 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds, and its power and agility remain a lot more consistent when hitting the highways.

MDX vs RDX performance differences:

2022 Acura MDX 2022 Acura RDX Engine 3.5L V6 (updated) 2.0L Turbo Power 290-hp @ 6200 272-hp @ 6500 Torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 267 @ 4700 280 @ 1600-4500 Valvetrain 24-Valve, SOHC i-VTEC 16-Valve, DOHC VTEC Transmission 10-Speed Automatic Transmission (new) 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

If towing capacity is an important factor in performance for prospective buyers, they should know that the RDX can manage about 1,500-lbs (680-kg), and the MDX 3.5L gasoline V6 model can handle far more, up to 5,000-lbs (2,268-kg). One thing to watch out for, however, is that Acura doesn’t recommend any towing at all on the MDX hybrid model.

Acura MDX vs RDX Interiors

First, here are a couple side-by-side interior comparisons for the 2022 and 2021 MDX and RDX SUVs:

2022 MDX vs 2022 RDX interiors:

Left: 2022 Acura MDX vs Right: 2022 Acura RDX (Photos: Acura)

2021 MDX vs 2022 RDX interiors:

2021 MDX A Spec (Left. Photo: Acura) Vs 2021 RDX Advance (Right. Photo: Acura)

The first big difference between the two is that the 2022 RDX interior has two rows of seating, holding up to 5 passengers, whereas the MDX adds a third row, taking capacity up to 7 passengers.

Cargo volume depends on how you make use of the seats. The RDX has a better natural cargo area of 29.5 cubic feet (835 litres) with the second row up, and 58.9 cubic feet (1668 litres) with the second row seats down. The MDX only gets 15.8 cubic feet (447 litres) initially, but when you open up the rear cabin, you get a huge 90.9 cubic feet (2574 litres).

Here’s our full 2022 Acura RDX interior review.

The 2022 MDX interior updates include extra cabin real estate for people and gear, more passenger space in all three rows adding a new multi-function second-row with removable middle seat

Both the RDX and MDX are similar in that they offer some pleasing features, including impressive lists of standard safety features and driver assistance systems. Both the MDX and RDX get forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

RDX vs MDX interior dimensions:

Acura MDX Acura RDX Headroom (in, first row/second row/third row) 38.1 / 38.2 / 35.6 40 / 38 Legroom (in, first row/second row/third row) 41.4 / 38.4 / 26.6 42 / 38 Shoulder Room (in, first row/second row/third row) 61.1 / 59.1 / 54.7 60 / 57 Hiproom (in, first row/second row/third row) 57.5 / 57.8 / 40.6 55 / 50 EPA Passenger Volume (cu ft) 133.4 104

Takeaway: which Acura SUV is the best choice?

So, which one is the better choice? Well, the obvious takeaway is the size difference and what each provides. The compact RDX is small, sleek, and benefits from a punchy turbo engine. But it’s compact, so if cargo space if important, the RDX probably won’t cut it depending on your family size.

The MDX has been on the market for two decades now, and offers that third-row coupled with all the extra cargo space and larger cabin environment. And if towing duties are important, the 2022 MDX will pull up to 5,000 lbs, which is inline with the competitors. The RDX isn’t really a weekend toy hauler. Above all, the 2022 MDX is completely new both inside and out, while the RDX got a styling update to look more like its larger sibling.

Finally, and as you might expect, the 2022 RDX currently retails from $39,300 ($38,400 in 2021), whereas the 2022 MDX starts at a pricier $46,900 (compared to $44,500 in 2021). The MDX price gets very high when you factor in premium trims and optional extras.

Shopping for a new SUV? Here are some 2023 SUV models worth waiting for.