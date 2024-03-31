Acura SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Acura stands out among luxury car manufacturers with a more restrained approach to SUV offerings compared to its competitors. While others flood the market with a range of SUV models, Acura has historically kept its lineup lean. The last time Acura had three SUVs was back in 2013, which marked the end of the ZDX’s production.

However, things are changing in 2024 as Acura reintroduces the ZDX, now as its first all-electric model. While the SUV’s design is more conventional this time around, it signifies a significant advancement for the brand as it adapts to an increasingly electrified market. Acura remains committed to its traditional gasoline-powered models, continuing to offer the RDX and MDX for the 2024 lineup.

2024 Acura RDX (Compact Crossover SUV)

Grades: Base with Technology, A-spec, or Advance Package

2024 RDX. Photo: Acura Key features: Every model arrives fully equipped Delightful driving experience Excellent bang for your buck among upscale SUVs

The 2024 Acura RDX boasts just one update from its 2022 overhaul: standard inclusion of the SH-AWD across all trims, replacing the FWD option. It continues the perks introduced last year, such as a two-year/24,000-mile maintenance package and three years of free AcuraLink services. Despite occasional brake and transmission quirks, its 272-hp turbo engine delivers enjoyable performance, particularly with the dynamic all-wheel-drive system. The

Interior lacks premium materials and suffers from an unintuitive infotainment touchpad. However, it offers comfy seating and ample storage. While lacking a high-performance Type S model, the A-Spec trim adds visual flair. Overall, it’s a value-driven choice over brand image.

2024 Acura MDX (Mid-Size SUV)

Grades: MDX (Base), MDX Type S

2024 MDX Type S. Photo: Acura Key features: Spacious and elegant interior Lots of standard amenities Optional engine packs a punch

The Acura MDX, a staple in Acura’s lineup for over 20 years, received a full redesign in 2022, introducing the sporty Type S trim. Minimal changes followed, with 2023 seeing the addition of a complimentary maintenance package. The 2024 model continues unchanged. It remains a premium three-row SUV emphasizing athletic handling over sheer luxury. Powered by a 290-hp V6 engine in most models, the MDX offers a thrilling driving experience, particularly in the sporty Type S variant, boasting a 355-hp turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive. While spacious in the first and second rows, the third row is best suited for children.

The interior is upscale with ample tech features, though it falls short of rivals in luxury materials. Despite this, its lower price makes it a compelling choice for those prioritizing driving satisfaction over luxury.

2024 Acura ZDX (Mid-Size/Compact EV SUV)

Grades: Single motor A-spec, Dual Motor Type S

2024 ZDX. Photo: Acura Key features: Eye-catching aesthetics Plentiful features Robust electric propulsion

Inspired by the Acura Precision EV concept, the 2024 ZDX marks Acura’s debut in the EV space. Riding on GM’s Ultium platform shared with notable vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Blazer EV, it’s available in single- or dual-motor setups. The base ZDX boasts 340 hp with an optional AWD variant. Acura estimates a range of 325 miles with one motor and 315 miles with two. For enthusiasts, a 500-hp ZDX Type S is available, though its range decreases to 288 miles. All models feature a 102-kWh battery and rapid charging capability.

Inside, Google integration powers standard tech, including an 11.3-inch touchscreen and an 11.0-inch digital cluster. Expect top-notch sound from an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen system, alongside wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. OTA updates ensure continual improvement.